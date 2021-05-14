scorecardresearch
Friday, May 14, 2021
Anand Mahindra is confident no millennial will recognise this image. Are you up for the challenge?

The industrialist on May 13 shared an image and said that every millennial on his feed would recognise it right away.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 14, 2021 6:23:42 pm
Anand Mahindra, Sputnik, Anand Mahindra twitter, Sputnik vaccine, Sputnik satellite, Sputnik vaccine memes, Sputnik v vaccine, Covid-19 updates, Sputnik v vaccine price, Covod-19 India second wave, Trending news, Indian Express newsMany who came across the 66-year-old’s guessing game took up the guessing game.

Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra recently took to micro-blogging site Twitter, asking his followers if they can identify a picture. The industrialist on May 13 shared an image and said that while every millennial knows the name, they won’t be able to identify it.

The post featured an image of a silver sphere, which four antenna-like structure attached to it. “What is this ‘thing’? Whose picture no millennial will recognise right away. Whose name every millennial will recognise today (sic),” Mahindra wrote, along with the caption.

For those who haven’t recognised the image yet – it is of Sputnik 1, Earth’s first artificial satellite launched by the Soviet Union on October 4, 1957, as part of the Soviet space program.

Many who came across the 66-year-old’s guessing game took up the challenge. Take a look at what people have to say.

Though Sputnik is Earth’s first artificial satellite, Mahindra was referring to Russia’s newly developed vaccine against COVID-19 named Sputnik V.

Made by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Sputnik V is the third coronavirus vaccine to get emergency use approval, after Covishield (Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (Bharat Biotech).

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine, conducted in Russia, have found it has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent.

Following clearances from the Central Drugs Laboratory, which performed various tests on the vaccine’s quality and stability, the first dose of Sputnik V was administered in Hyderabad.

In India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the local distribution partner for Sputnik V. The company said the imported vaccines would be priced at Rs 995.40 (Rs 948 + 5 per cent GST). The price may reduce when local supply begins.

