Anand Mahindra is confident no millennial will recognise this image. Are you up for the challenge?

Many who came across the 66-year-old’s guessing game took up the guessing game.

Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra recently took to micro-blogging site Twitter, asking his followers if they can identify a picture. The industrialist on May 13 shared an image and said that while every millennial knows the name, they won’t be able to identify it.

The post featured an image of a silver sphere, which four antenna-like structure attached to it. “What is this ‘thing’? Whose picture no millennial will recognise right away. Whose name every millennial will recognise today (sic),” Mahindra wrote, along with the caption.

What is this ‘thing’?

—Whose picture no millennial will recognise right away

—Whose name every millennial will recognise today pic.twitter.com/CCCdD36wY8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 13, 2021

For those who haven’t recognised the image yet – it is of Sputnik 1, Earth’s first artificial satellite launched by the Soviet Union on October 4, 1957, as part of the Soviet space program.

Many who came across the 66-year-old’s guessing game took up the challenge. Take a look at what people have to say.

The first man made satellite in space! — Harshad Oke (@HarshadOke) May 13, 2021

Sputnik

Start of an legendary era!! — Manoj (@GM___23) May 13, 2021

Roomali roti tawa ? 🤭 — अनिल कामथ🇮🇳 |No Mercy to Traitors (@prime_soldier27) May 13, 2021

Sputnik, the first ever man made satellite — Udiptya Pal (@udiptyapal) May 13, 2021

Something that stole the millions of years of monopoly of the Moon. — Sudhanwa Pathak MBBS (@pathaksudh) May 13, 2021

It was the greatest scientific achievement at that time — Фарадей (@MichaelFaradey7) May 13, 2021

Sputnik I guess they use word Sputnik for Being First, Like Sputnik Satelite and Now Vaccine. — 𝗠𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗕𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘁 (@Mave_Intel) May 13, 2021

Sputnik , satelite by Russia pic.twitter.com/jfLRSDJIiU — Suyash Thorat (@Suyash_Thorat1) May 13, 2021

As Ross dressed up for Halloween on FRIENDS ..”Spud-nik” pic.twitter.com/XNPmjLCoip — Vivek D (@arightbrainer) May 13, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Though Sputnik is Earth’s first artificial satellite, Mahindra was referring to Russia’s newly developed vaccine against COVID-19 named Sputnik V.

Made by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Sputnik V is the third coronavirus vaccine to get emergency use approval, after Covishield (Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (Bharat Biotech).

Phase 3 trials of the vaccine, conducted in Russia, have found it has an efficacy of 91.6 per cent.

Following clearances from the Central Drugs Laboratory, which performed various tests on the vaccine’s quality and stability, the first dose of Sputnik V was administered in Hyderabad.

In India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is the local distribution partner for Sputnik V. The company said the imported vaccines would be priced at Rs 995.40 (Rs 948 + 5 per cent GST). The price may reduce when local supply begins.