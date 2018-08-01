Remember the Haryana ‘shoe doctor’? He’s getting this new kiosk, courtesy Anand Mahindra

Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner ‘Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?’(Source: Twitter) Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner ‘Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?’(Source: Twitter)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is fairly active on social media, recently shared a picture of a cobbler sitting in front of a billboard that claimed to be a hospital for ‘wounded shoes’. Impressed, Mahindra said that the man could teach marketing to management students and his team even tracked the man down with an offer to help.

The cobbler identified as Narsi Ram from Haryana, refused monetary help from Mahindra and instead requested a better kiosk. Determined to help him, Mahindra gave the task to his organisation’s design team and even shared various design options the team came up with.

Seems like the project has finally concluded with Mahindra tweeting a video of the kiosk on Wednesday.

“Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner ‘Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?’ Our team had contacted him & conveyed my interest to invest in him. He said he wanted a good kiosk. This is what our Design studio in Mumbai came up with: Great work guys! Will be delivered soon,” he wrote.

Watch the video here:

The kiosk offers many facilities like being suitable for all weather. Impressed with the Mahindra Group chairman’s initiative, many people praised tweeted praising him. Here are some of the reactions:

Wonderful Sir, u proves tht to help someone you dont need Money but intent… — Abhinav Singhal (@abhinavksinghal) August 1, 2018

Excellent. Design thinking in action#designthinking — hemant bhawsar (@BhawsarHemant) August 1, 2018

That is really a quick one on words put into actions. Congratulations to the team who put that model on ground. More such gestures by all of us, India will definitely reach great heights. — Prasanna🇮🇳 (@shamraoprasanna) August 1, 2018

Sir,now here u have made a lifetime admirer n follower and that’s me.😊😍… Lots of gratitude n power to u sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏n definitely this is such a good news that it shd retweeted as much as possible…. Actions speak louder than words…u hv proved it sir… Humanity always wins — Shalini Kashyap (@Shalini98964892) August 1, 2018

Great Sir! Your concern for poor cobbler earning livelihood with self respect is laudable. Proud of you and your designing team. — R-evolution (@sudhirmankodi) August 1, 2018

What do you think about the kiosk? Tell us in the comments section below.

