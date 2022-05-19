This picture prompted Anand Mahindra to request a Shimla-inspired Lego set

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, suggested the Lego Group, the internationally acclaimed Danish toy production company, make an interlocking plastic brick set inspired by the cityscape of Shimla.

Mahindra was inspired to make this request by a photograph of the hill station showing colourful houses that appeared as if they had been stacked upon one another like blocks of a Lego set.

While sharing this picture, the billionaire tweeted, “Hey @LEGO_Group, How about a Shimla-inspired Lego set?”. In less than a day the tweet gathered over 13,500 likes.

While many people appreciated the stunning visuals in the picture, many others pointed out that the image indicated the rampant and unregulated urbanisation of Shimla.

All on the verge to collapse, recent studies shows Shimla is so vulnerable at the moment and anything can happen in time to come due to illegal constructions — Rajat Sharma (@officialrajat_) May 18, 2022

Same goes for Darjeeling pic.twitter.com/0YcxYEdPoQ — Nabarun Maity (@Kn0ty) May 18, 2022

Sometimes the depiction of beauty can also inspire you to create game out of it. https://t.co/ipyzwVytwh — manoj garg (@manojkgarg) May 19, 2022

If Lego does create this, they should also put up a (cigrette box like) piece on the toy box that; the houses were built on the mountain by cutting off all available trees… — Siddhant Shah (@SiddhantPriya74) May 18, 2022

Sure sir, it looks fantastic !! But hope u r equally aware that shimla has become an Environmental Disaster Case study !! Quoting such disaster and using it for Lego promotion is not welcome!! Please check !! — P.K.Verma 🇮🇳 (@pkverma1970) May 19, 2022

Nothing inspiring in that. Its all uncontrolled, unregulated illegal constructions destroying hills and risking the lives of many. Same picture can be decorated out of Mumbra and Diva Kala near Kalyan Municipal area, if taken from nice camera. — MarathiNagrik (@meetmeat05) May 18, 2022

“People got houses in Jungles,

"People got houses in Jungles,

Jungle got houses in Lego Set"

I am sure every nature lover would agree to this fact. pic.twitter.com/ARhwnb0Hp3 — Akhil Goel (@replyakhil) May 18, 2022

Romanticism apart, a drive through Shimla bypass… it’s a case study of bad urban planning… This hill looks no different from a favella in Sao Paulo — sushant (@Stupefaction_Ba) May 18, 2022

Same with Aizawl city too. Every home, house choose different colours for their house. Mahindra must see the serenity and peaceful city life at Aizawl city — Dr Olivia Lalmuanzuali (@DLalmuanzuali) May 18, 2022

Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “All on the verge to collapse, recent studies shows Shimla is so vulnerable at the moment and anything can happen in time to come due to illegal constructions”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Romanticism apart, a drive-through Shimla bypass… it’s a case study of bad urban planning… This hill looks no different from a favella in Sao Paulo”, likening the hill station to a shanty town in Brazil.



Many experts and locals believe that Shimala, which sees a massive influx of tourists in the holiday season, is turning into a concrete jungle to cater to its rapidly booming hospitality industry. In 2021, videos and photos of high traffic at the hill station went viral as tourists flocked there after the Himanchal Pradesh government eased Covid-related travel restrictions.