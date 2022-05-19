scorecardresearch
This picture prompted Anand Mahindra to request a Shimla-inspired Lego set

While many people appreciate the stunning visuals in the picture, many others point out that the image indicates the rampant and unregulated urbanisation of the hill station.

Updated: May 19, 2022 10:09:13 pm
Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra LEGO set, Anand Mahindra Shimla lego set, Anand Mahindra tweets, Indian ExpressMany believe that Shimala, which sees a massive influx of tourists in the holiday season, is turning into a concrete jungle to cater to its rapidly booming hospitality industry.

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, suggested the Lego Group, the internationally acclaimed Danish toy production company, make an interlocking plastic brick set inspired by the cityscape of Shimla.

Mahindra was inspired to make this request by a photograph of the hill station showing colourful houses that appeared as if they had been stacked upon one another like blocks of a Lego set.

While sharing this picture, the billionaire tweeted, “Hey  @LEGO_Group, How about a Shimla-inspired Lego set?”. In less than a day the tweet gathered over 13,500 likes.

While many people appreciated the stunning visuals in the picture, many others pointed out that the image indicated the rampant and unregulated urbanisation of Shimla.

Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “All on the verge to collapse, recent studies shows Shimla is so vulnerable at the moment and anything can happen in time to come due to illegal constructions”.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Romanticism apart, a drive-through Shimla bypass… it’s a case study of bad urban planning… This hill looks no different from a favella in Sao Paulo”, likening the hill station to a shanty town in Brazil.

Many experts and locals believe that Shimala, which sees a massive influx of tourists in the holiday season, is turning into a concrete jungle to cater to its rapidly booming hospitality industry. In 2021, videos and photos of high traffic at the hill station went viral as tourists flocked there after the Himanchal Pradesh government eased Covid-related travel restrictions.

