‘What a blessing’: Anand Mahindra shares video showing ‘5 generations together’

In a world where family units are becoming smaller, seeing five generations in one frame is not just rare but also endearing.

In his recent tweet, the chairperson of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a video of five generations of men from a family in a frame.

While sharing the adorable video, Mahindra tweeted, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India…”

The video has been watched over 4.8 lakh times and has gathered over 30,000 likes since it was posted on April 9, 2022.

“In India this used to be a very common phenomenon until rapid industrialization happened and the concept of “nuclear families” became more and more popular. This still is persistent though in the villages and small towns,” a person commented on the video.

Interestingly, Mahindra’s tweet inspired many people to dig through their family photos and share photos of several generations seated together.

Sir come home someday and have meal with five generations at our home. Don’t mind if u give a Thar for five generations living under same roof https://t.co/2FrgrZ30c5 — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) April 9, 2022

Sir, this is my family, we completed 5 generations. Some local newspapers carried this news back then. The small baby in there is my neice. pic.twitter.com/5eVh906Kt6 — sa (@sudeshs54494493) April 9, 2022

A real blessing to have, Priceless pic.twitter.com/BK1WeqpXtI — mukesh kumar gawhade (@azureadvocate) April 9, 2022

My little one with 4 generations 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kyaVPO7P5V — atulagrawal (@atulagrawal) April 9, 2022

Me, my mother, grand mother, daughter and grand daughter pic.twitter.com/ghaOif0bqc — Kumar Anandaraman (@KumarAnandaram1) April 9, 2022

A blast from the past..my zoo💃

This 5G also rocked cos it was an all women tribe💃 My grandmother in white,

her eldest daughter next to her,

her granddaughter in black,

her great grand daughter in red &

her great great grand daughter @neelima_devadas in the daughter’s arms. pic.twitter.com/dcuHnZjYtB — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) April 9, 2022

Here is mine 😊 My Niece, Sis, Mom, Grandma & Great grandma – 5 generations in a frame 😇 pic.twitter.com/IaVTDTL93h — Karthikeyan Thangavel (@karthikeyanppm) April 9, 2022

My great grandmother with my daughter. She is still healthy. Also my grand mother and my dad pic.twitter.com/sOjoEBrrjd — sai raghava (@sai_raghava_hyd) April 9, 2022

@anandmahindra Sirji ye rare combination hum aaj bhi enjoy kar rahe hai. Iss 9 saal purane picture me mera bhanja Shriniwas, didi, aai, aaji and panji(great grand mother) hai. Aur ye privilege mere kuch brothers and sisters enjoy kar rahe hai. pic.twitter.com/pBjK3e9Kia — ASHISH WATTAMWAR (@WATTAMWARASHISH) April 9, 2022

The undated video shared by Mahindra appears to be one of the Four Generations or Five Generations challenge videos that frequently go viral on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

In the Four/Five Generations challenge, people post videos in which a person calls out a relative from the previous generation, who then calls out another from the previous generation. It goes on until four or five generations appear together.