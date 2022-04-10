scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 10, 2022
‘What a blessing’: Anand Mahindra shares video showing ‘5 generations together’

The undated video shared by Anand Mahindra on his Twitter account has been viewed over four lakh times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 10, 2022 4:56:07 pm
Anand Mahindra shares a video that shows family’s five generations, Five Generations challenge, Four generations challenge, Anand Mahindra tweet, Anand mahindra, Indian ExpressThe undated video shared by Mahindra appears to be one of the Four Generations or Five Generations challenge videos that frequently go viral on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.

In a world where family units are becoming smaller, seeing five generations in one frame is not just rare but also endearing.

In his recent tweet, the chairperson of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, shared a video of five generations of men from a family in a frame.

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra gifts SUV to man who built jeep with scrap metal

While sharing the adorable video, Mahindra tweeted, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together. Would be great to see a similar video from India…”

The video has been watched over 4.8 lakh times and has gathered over 30,000 likes since it was posted on April 9, 2022.

“In India this used to be a very common phenomenon until rapid industrialization happened and the concept of “nuclear families” became more and more popular. This still is persistent though in the villages and small towns,” a person commented on the video.

Interestingly, Mahindra’s tweet inspired many people to dig through their family photos and share photos of several generations seated together.

In the Four/Five Generations challenge, people post videos in which a person calls out a relative from the previous generation, who then calls out another from the previous generation. It goes on until four or five generations appear together.

