Anand Mahindra shares video on Brihadeeswara Temple, netizens recommend him to watch upcoming Tamil film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter where he shares varied content, posted a video on the Brihadeeswara Temple located in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu Wednesday. In the video, interior designer Sravanya Rao Pittie talks about the 1,000-year-old Chola temple’s architecture.

This video has gathered over six lakh views and over 33,000 likes. It prompted a conversation about ancient marvels in India. In the comments, many people also urged Mahindra to watch the upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I which is based against the fictional backdrop of the Chola empire. Ponniyin Selvan: I stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram and is set to release on September 30.

While many people appreciated Mahindra’s effort to raise awareness about heritage sites, some people pointed out the factual inaccuracies in the video he shared. The Taj Mahal is set within a 42-acre area, while the Brihadeeswara Temple complex spans 44.7 acres and yet the narrator in the video says that the 200 Taj Mahals can fit within the Brihadeeswara Temple complex.

An informative & inspiring clip by the talented Designer Sravanya Rao Pittie. I think we haven’t really absorbed how accomplished, powerful & technologically advanced the Chola Empire was. Nor have we adequately conveyed its historical significance to the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/bRMg0aViU8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 28, 2022

Magnificent Incredible India, still for holidays people plan for world tours? As the saying goes, “Diya Talee Andhera”, unfortunately, that is the case with we Indians/India. All the glory is lost in time and it’s the right time to Evoke Establish and Enlighten the world. — Dr Renu Sharma (@renujaiho) September 28, 2022

Let us keep on creating awareness among masses . Due to 200 years of English / British rule , we forgot our history . Now is right time to pickup our okd culture n history — Manohar jagtiani (@Manoharjagtian7) September 28, 2022

Not only Chola but their contemporaries Chera,Pandya, Rashtrakuta, chalukya of Badami,Pallava of kanchi, Hoysalya of Mysore all built magnificent temples which r marvels of Engineering, science,architecture, rock cut deities,art & sculpture. This is only one of them. — Amar Deep Sinha (@AmarDee19140822) September 28, 2022

It’s a real surprise that – despite our ancestors being so brilliant and resourceful – we haven’t been able to build a world-class city since independence — Kris S Rajan (@KrisSRajan) September 28, 2022

Its so sad that we have to make a movie to get PPL thinking abt our culture and heritage. Atleast tamil people living in Tamil Nadu/any country are definitely aware of the Chola and its importance but i wonder how we have differentiate eachother in languages,states,religion,caste — Vishwanathan(Vishu) (@ViShh1412910) September 28, 2022

One info is mostly missed and that is the temple has what is called sand box foundation. In other words it has no foundation! And even if you tilt it, it will come back to the vertical position. Like a weighted toy! We call those toys Tanjore toys. — Shantha Kumar (@eclouds1) September 28, 2022

Some of our temples are architectural Marvel’s. No state can match Tamil Nadu in the number and majesty of its temples. — Fersos Daruwala (@goldchest4) September 29, 2022

Sir, it’s a marvellous temple, but this video has too many factual inaccuracies to deserve your endorsement. Both this temple and Taj are in an area of 50 acres. The Taj main tomb is 180 ft square, the square below the main gopuram is approx 100. Yet she says 200 Taj fits in here — Suntoast Goldtail ( It / That ) (@SantoshThanga) September 28, 2022

When I visited the Tanjore,Brihadeeswara temple 12 years ago, a north Indian tourist there saying if this temple was in another country the tourism industry there would have made this multifold popular for the uniqueness and amazing features. Tourism ministry please🙏. https://t.co/ERrmX5RHZH — KrishnaDassanWealthViews (@KDforWealth) September 29, 2022

