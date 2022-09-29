scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Anand Mahindra shares video on Brihadeeswara Temple, netizens recommend him to watch upcoming Tamil film ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Ponniyin Selvan: I, directed by Mani Ratnam, is set to release on September 30.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Anand Mahindra Brihadeeswara Temple, viral video Brihadeeswara Temple chola empire, Ponniyin Selvan, Ponniyin Selvan chola empire, indian expressThe Brihadeeswara Temple is over 1,000 years old.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on Twitter where he shares varied content, posted a video on the Brihadeeswara Temple located in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu Wednesday. In the video, interior designer Sravanya Rao Pittie talks about the 1,000-year-old Chola temple’s architecture.

This video has gathered over six lakh views and over 33,000 likes. It prompted a conversation about ancient marvels in India. In the comments, many people also urged Mahindra to watch the upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I which is based against the fictional backdrop of the Chola empire. Ponniyin Selvan: I stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram and is set to release on September 30.

While many people appreciated Mahindra’s effort to raise awareness about heritage sites, some people pointed out the factual inaccuracies in the video he shared. The Taj Mahal is set within a 42-acre area, while the Brihadeeswara Temple complex spans 44.7 acres and yet the narrator in the video says that the 200 Taj Mahals can fit within the Brihadeeswara Temple complex.

Talking about how many cultural sites in India remain underappreciated, a Twitter user wrote, “When I visited the Tanjore, Brihadeeswara temple 12 years ago, a north Indian tourist there saying if this temple was in another country the tourism industry there would have made this multifold popular for the uniqueness and amazing features. Tourism ministry please.”

Another person wrote, “Its so sad that we have to make a movie to get PPL thinking abt our culture and heritage. Atleast tamil people living in Tamil Nadu/any country are definitely aware of the Chola and its importance but i wonder how we have differentiate each other in languages,states,religion,caste”.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 10:01:07 am
