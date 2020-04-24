Anand Mahindra impressed by modified e-rickshaw that isolates riders, wants to hire designer

The four-chamber transformation for the easy bike impressed the businessman and others online. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter) The four-chamber transformation for the easy bike impressed the businessman and others online. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of an e-rickshaw was modified to isolate passengers during Covid-19 pandemic, and suggested his company’s automobile division should consider hiring the person who did it.

Mahindra, who frequently shares innovations spotted on social media, was impressed by how plastic and metal sheets had been used to create separated seating for all four passengers. Given the restrictions on public transport, the modified e-rickshaw allowed people to remain separated from other passengers.

In the undated video, a man is heard explaining the idea in Bengali and called it a “corona innovation”. The video shows how the driver is separated from passengers by a metal sheet.

Tagging a senior executive in his company’s automotive division, the chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted, “The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me.”

The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me. @rajesh664 we need to get him as an advisor to our R&D & product development teams! pic.twitter.com/ssFZUyvMr9 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 24, 2020

People on social media were also impressed by the modification and were happy that Mahindra was considering hiring the innovator who came up with it.

Thats almost a “Quarantine Tuk-Tuk”!!Brilliant!! — NIRANJANA CHELUR (@MAXCHELUR) April 24, 2020

Jaisi samasya waisa samadhan. 👍 — ATK (@AmiKhairwar) April 24, 2020

Sir are you serious or making fun of his innovation. If you really can give him a job in your R n D society will truly appreciate you sir. — VJ (@iamvijay999) April 24, 2020

Not everything happens in the AC rooms… People attached to their roots are more adaptable than any one else in changing times… As our grandparents have always said…never forget where you come from… — Akanksha Rastogi (@gemakanksha) April 24, 2020

Sir, I am sure all of us would have seen street smart guys/kids through our lives, though they aren’t Princeton/Harvard educated..They might not know complex PPT presentation, but they know how to survive challenges!

Glad that you are giving him a platform to showcase his talent! — ತರ್ಲೆ 𝒯𝒽𝒾𝓂𝓂𝒶 (@BLRrocKS) April 24, 2020

For all those who instantly puffed their national pride up , this is from our neighboring country, Bangladesh ! Having said that, the resilience of our south Asian small business owners is clearly better than that of their western counterparts!! — Vivek Rao (@vivekrao11) April 24, 2020

Wow! An auto rickshaw that’s auto risk free 😱 The vibrancy of the colours an added plus..👏 — Vrinda Pisharody (@vrindapisharody) April 24, 2020

Hats off to that guy!! Thank you sir @anandmahindra for encouraging the innovators. Our country has more brains than any other one — HomeisHeaven (@HeavenHomeis) April 24, 2020

Necessity is the mother of all invention.Really appreciate the owner of battery rickshaw for such new method of seating style. — Rohit Jain (@rohit_tezpur) April 24, 2020

