Friday, April 24, 2020
COVID19

Anand Mahindra impressed by modified e-rickshaw that isolates riders, wants to hire designer

Anand Mahindra, who frequently shares innovations spotted on social media, was impressed by how plastic and metal sheets had been used to create separated seating for all four passengers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2020 9:20:57 pm
The four-chamber transformation for the easy bike impressed the businessman and others online. (Source: Anand Mahindra/ Twitter)

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a video of an e-rickshaw was modified to isolate passengers during Covid-19 pandemic, and suggested his company’s automobile division should consider hiring the person who did it.

Mahindra, who frequently shares innovations spotted on social media, was impressed by how plastic and metal sheets had been used to create separated seating for all four passengers. Given the restrictions on public transport, the modified e-rickshaw allowed people to remain separated from other passengers.

In the undated video, a man is heard explaining the idea in Bengali and called it a “corona innovation”. The video shows how the driver is separated from passengers by a metal sheet.

Tagging a senior executive in his company’s automotive division, the chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted, “The capabilities of our people to rapidly innovate & adapt to new circumstances never ceases to amaze me.”

People on social media were also impressed by the modification and were happy that Mahindra was considering hiring the innovator who came up with it.

