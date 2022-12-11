Watch: Anand Mahindra shares adorable video of otters holding hands

Sunday is one day of the week that people often spend with their families and unwind. On this weekly holiday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared an adorable video of otters with a message.

In the video, a pair of otters is seen holding hands as they float over the water while they sleep. The video, recorded at Vancouver Aquarium, was first shared by a popular account Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) in October this year. It was captioned, “Sea otters hold hands when they sleep so they don’t drift apart, a behaviour known as rafting. Credit: Vancouver Aquarium”.

While resharing this video, Mahindra wrote, “Sunday is a day for family togetherness. And that’s what families are for: to hold each other, keep each other safe. So this phrase ‘rafting’ is wonderful & the next time someone asks me what I was doing with the family on a holiday, my answer will be: I was Rafting…”.

The video tweeted by Wonder of Science has more than 2.2 million views and over 71,000 likes.

According to North American Nature, otters do not just hold hands with any other otter but they usually choose their mate or any other member of their family. Otter pups are kept on the bellies of their mothers as they sleep.

Otters are able to float over water due to their thick fur which gives them natural buoyancy. However, they are widely hunted for their fur which is a highly sought-after material for winter apparel.

In 2019, the commercial international trade of otter species native to the Indian subcontinent and some other parts of Asia was prohibited at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) held in Geneva.