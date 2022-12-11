scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Watch: Anand Mahindra shares adorable video of otters holding hands

Otters can float over water because of their thick fur which gives them natural buoyancy.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Otters holding hands, why otters hold hands, otters cute wholesome video, otters viral videos, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Sunday is one day of the week that people often spend with their families and unwind. On this weekly holiday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared an adorable video of otters with a message.

In the video, a pair of otters is seen holding hands as they float over the water while they sleep. The video, recorded at Vancouver Aquarium, was first shared by a popular account Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) in October this year. It was captioned, “Sea otters hold hands when they sleep so they don’t drift apart, a behaviour known as rafting. Credit: Vancouver Aquarium”.

ALSO READ |Penguins and otters in Japan refuse to eat cheap fish as zoo tries to tighten belt

While resharing this video, Mahindra wrote, “Sunday is a day for family togetherness. And that’s what families are for: to hold each other, keep each other safe. So this phrase ‘rafting’ is wonderful & the next time someone asks me what I was doing with the family on a holiday, my answer will be: I was Rafting…”.

The video tweeted by Wonder of Science has more than 2.2 million views and over 71,000 likes.

According to North American Nature, otters do not just hold hands with any other otter but they usually choose their mate or any other member of their family. Otter pups are kept on the bellies of their mothers as they sleep.

Otters are able to float over water due to their thick fur which gives them natural buoyancy. However, they are widely hunted for their fur which is a highly sought-after material for winter apparel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side

In 2019, the commercial international trade of otter species native to the Indian subcontinent and some other parts of Asia was prohibited at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) held in Geneva.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 12:56:39 pm
Next Story

Watch: Morocco star Sofiane Boufal dances with mother after historic win over Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close