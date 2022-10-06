scorecardresearch
‘Will make sure to visit it’: Anand Mahindra shares video of newly opened Hindu temple in Dubai

The Hindu Temple Dubai is located in Jebel Ali’s ‘Worship Village’.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Anand Mahindra Hindu temple in Dubai, UAE’s first community-driven temple, Hindu temple opened in Dubai, indian expressThe temple is open to the public from 6 am to 8.30 pm.

A grand Hindu temple was opened in Dubai amidst much fanfare on Tuesday. The newly constructed temple located in Jebel Ali’s ‘Worship Village’ is UAE’s first community-driven temple. A day after its inauguration, it was opened to people of all faiths.

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video of the temple and expressed his desire to visit it.

While tweeting the video, the business magnate wrote, “I believe this magnificent Temple was formally inaugurated today. Auspicious timing. Will make sure to visit it on my next trip to Dubai…”.

His video soon gathered over 6 lakh views and over 34,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Wow it’s SO heartfelt to see our great gods are omnipresent… We are so proud of our beliefs & our religious ecosystem…..”. Another person wrote, “Indeed the temple is beautiful. We are convinced of the Indian ethics, culture and religion and it’s global impact on other communities and countries..”

The temple, named the ‘Hindu Temple Dubai’, encourages people to book their visiting time through its website. It is open to the public from 6 am to 8.30 pm.

In his keynote speech during the opening of the temple, temple trustee Raju Shroff said, “Everything about this Temple and the Worship Village tells a story about collaboration and peaceful coexistence. Our children will be the first generation to experience a variety of religious houses in one district. They can walk from the Gurudwara to the Churches to the Temples as well as the Mosques and absorb the lessons, blessings & vibrations of each one.”

