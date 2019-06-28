Toggle Menu
Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘jugaad door closer’ and it goes viral

"This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas!" Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the video.

The simple water bottle hack is winning the Internet.

A video of a creative ‘hydraulic’ door closer is winning the internet thanks to its sheer simplicity. The video impressed many, including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, and shows how a simple bottle filled with water could be used to create one.

The TikTok video by @rinkal_dhillion went viral not only on the app, but on other social media platforms as well, with Mahindra saying he received it on WhatsApp. Sharing the video as his daily dose of #WhatAppWonderBox, used for highlighting out-of-the-box thinking, he wrote, “This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas!”

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and others pointed out that a single-use plastic bottle can also be reused.

