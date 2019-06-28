Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘jugaad door closer’ and it goes viral

A video of a creative ‘hydraulic’ door closer is winning the internet thanks to its sheer simplicity. The video impressed many, including Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, and shows how a simple bottle filled with water could be used to create one.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra’s filmy tweet on ISRO’s plan to build its own space station wins the Internet

The TikTok video by @rinkal_dhillion went viral not only on the app, but on other social media platforms as well, with Mahindra saying he received it on WhatsApp. Sharing the video as his daily dose of #WhatAppWonderBox, used for highlighting out-of-the-box thinking, he wrote, “This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas!”

My #whatsappwonderbox is filled with examples of modest, but out-of-the-box thinking applied to everyday problems. This person spent just ₹2 to rig this door closure versus ₹1500 for a hydraulic one! How do we channel this creativity so that we move from Jugaad to Jhakaas! pic.twitter.com/azla5WoyjI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2019

The tweet garnered a lot of attention online and others pointed out that a single-use plastic bottle can also be reused.

Juggar technology really works. Out of box thinking indeed! https://t.co/u1gHWtgITt — Ranjay Akhouri (@akhouriranjay) June 28, 2019

Excellent innovation. Reminds me of half filled water bottle used for indoor lighting in electricity deficit African country https://t.co/CseAk4Akkk — Le Roi du bonheur (@LeRoiduBonheur) June 28, 2019

#FridayMotivation

Punjabi log bottle ka use bahut acche se karte hain sir😂😂 https://t.co/NXPeowVkz1 — NaughtyBoy (@Godiswatching19) June 28, 2019

Affordable door closure https://t.co/G74se21NCT — Parvez naqvi (@Parvez74829175) June 28, 2019

Indian technology,😀😀 — Umesh Tangade (@UmeshTangade3) June 28, 2019

Best jugaad of all time when you’r tired of saying ” Darwaza band karo AC chal raha hai” — Faraan (@Faranshakeels) June 28, 2019

create a Jugaad Incubator where people with no resources or no exposure can show up there creativity with the tools they require and help them make that innovation scale-able. — Himanshu Jain (@Hjain081) June 28, 2019

INDUSTRIALIST like your stature can spend a lot on R&D in collaboration with these inventors and may achieve some thing remarkable . ONLY ‘TWEETING’ can’t help https://t.co/O3rYTZajjB — Virendra Katewa (@KatewaVirendra) June 28, 2019

Let us have a portal where such “entries” can be uploaded. Slowly it will become populated. Keeping an option of making some payment to the “innovator”, if used. Although it can’t be policed but I’m sure most would pay. Better than surfing FB/Amazon. — Girish Anand (@GirishAnand) June 27, 2019

Commence with a compilation of ‘jugaad’ found all over the country. Evalute the collection based on creativity & cost effectiveness . Reward creativity & see how many have possibilities for commercial application- keep people as a part of it. — viju james (@vijujames) June 27, 2019

Who says that plastic is not reusable? With a plastic bottle, you can make a bulb out of it and a rig to close the door. It’s a vast horizon to explore how to utilize those plastic bottles in a productive way, we just need to brainstorm our creative minds and become the change! — Raspanther (@raspanther) June 27, 2019