Friday, June 03, 2022
Anand Mahindra shares video of fruit-picking tool made with plastic bottle

The video showed a man plucking fresh guavas from a tree using a handmade tool that was built with a string of thin rope, a plastic bottle and a pipe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 3, 2022 9:27:49 pm
Anand Mahindra fruit plucking tool, Fruit plucking tool made of plastic bottle, jugaad innovation India, Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Indian ExpressThe undated video has been viewed over five lakh times.

In India, many people come up with solutions to their daily problems through what is colloquially known as jugaad, a kind of improvised innovation.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who has often expressed interest in innovations created by common people and amateurs, shared a video that showed one such example of jugaad innovation.

The video showed a man plucking fresh guavas from a tree using a handmade tool that was built with a string of thin rope, a plastic bottle and a pipe. It also showed a tutorial on how the fruit-plucking tool was made.

Sharing the video on Thursday, the billionaire wrote, “Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’ America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation. 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 ”

Commenting on his video, a Twitter user wrote, “Simple elegant and easy to make! A solution for every farmer! Innovations like this are very exciting for a young agri-entrepreneur like me! Wonderful to see your support @anandmahindra sir!”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Agree with your comment about ‘tinkering’ which is about the only thing some of our brilliant minds can afford to do despite lack of education, resources and support to commercialise. India, indeed, is the proud land of Jugaad tech. Such efforts being lauded by influential people”.

