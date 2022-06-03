Anand Mahindra shares video of fruit-picking tool made with plastic bottle

In India, many people come up with solutions to their daily problems through what is colloquially known as jugaad, a kind of improvised innovation.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who has often expressed interest in innovations created by common people and amateurs, shared a video that showed one such example of jugaad innovation.

The video showed a man plucking fresh guavas from a tree using a handmade tool that was built with a string of thin rope, a plastic bottle and a pipe. It also showed a tutorial on how the fruit-plucking tool was made.

Simple elegant and easy to make! A solution for every farmer! Innovations like this are very exciting for a young agri- entrepreneur like me! Wonderful to see your support @anandmahindra sir! — Mridula (@mridulasruthi) June 2, 2022

Inventions hv happened in Europe too. America’s greatness lies in its self-made industrialists who took those inventions to people at affordable prices through commercial mass production. What made this possible was freedom to work & minimum Govt regulations & statutes & licenses — Rohit Parulekar (@RohitP_liberty) June 3, 2022

We have lot of talent & innovative idea in our country but problem is about platform & recognition from leadership which is really matters.

You are also aware across world top organization or govt authorities utilising indian talent for their growth this is how vision matters — RNA 🇮🇳 (@Narendr_24) June 2, 2022

Agree with your comment about ‘tinkering’ which is about the only thing some of our brilliant minds can afford to do despite lack of education, resources and support to commercialise. India, indeed, is the proud land of Jugaad tech. Such efforts being lauded by influential people — Sanjeev Malhotra (@Sanjeev86654878) June 3, 2022

Attitude is consequences of right education, Indians too can make such if got it but policies makers are least interested to make it as top priority so private institutions cropped up in past decades who are just printing and only a few imparting ironically no jobs since decade! — Sanjeev Rajpal (@sanjeev_rajpal) June 3, 2022

Future belongs to innovative minds&new ideas over all other faculties of education especially economical ideas solving localised problems in developing countries like India than blindly aping costly inventions of West with hidden harmful side effects which comes forth with time. — sanjiv walia (@sanjiv_walia) June 2, 2022

Sharing the video on Thursday, the billionaire wrote, “Not an earth-shattering invention. But I’m enthusiastic because it shows a growing culture of ‘tinkering.’ America became a powerhouse of inventiveness because of the habit of many to experiment in their basement/garage workshops. Tinkerers can become Titans of innovation. 👏🏼 👏🏼 👏🏼 ”

