‘Skills we must acquire’: Anand Mahindra shares video of efficient construction in the Netherlands. Watch here

Amongst the many things that plague Indian infrastructure is the slow pace of development that ails every construction project. On Friday, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, highlighted this issue as he shared a time-lapse video of construction in the Netherlands.

The undated video purportedly showed how large-scale construction work in the Netherlands took place day and night with the help of advanced machinery. While sharing this video, Mahindra wrote, “The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all.”

The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all. pic.twitter.com/SoU3NEsgpE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 3, 2023

His tweet soon gathered over 48,000 likes. In the comments, many people noted that in India such high-quality and speedy work seems impossible because of corruption, lack of cooperation between agencies, and lack of the latest technology.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “By delaying contractors ask for more money citing inflation. That is India. With carrier corrupt politicians you can’t expect anything more. Good honest people don’t want to be in politics”.

Another person wrote, “Fast #infrastructure development. In India it takes months to build a small overbridge and traffic diverted for this time period, creating lot of problems to commuters”.

Mahindra has time and again praised some sophisticated projects in India. In February, he tweeted a video of the aerial view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and called it a “powerful symbol of global-standard infrastructure transforming India”.