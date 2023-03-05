scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Advertisement

‘Skills we must acquire’: Anand Mahindra shares video of efficient construction in the Netherlands. Watch here

The video shared by Mahindra reportedly showed how the Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just 48 hours.

viral time-lapse construction video
Listen to this article
‘Skills we must acquire’: Anand Mahindra shares video of efficient construction in the Netherlands. Watch here
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Amongst the many things that plague Indian infrastructure is the slow pace of development that ails every construction project. On Friday, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, highlighted this issue as he shared a time-lapse video of construction in the Netherlands.

The undated video purportedly showed how large-scale construction work in the Netherlands took place day and night with the help of advanced machinery. While sharing this video, Mahindra wrote, “The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all.”

His tweet soon gathered over 48,000 likes. In the comments, many people noted that in India such high-quality and speedy work seems impossible because of corruption, lack of cooperation between agencies, and lack of the latest technology.

ALSO READ |This Chinese city looks like a sci-fi dream. Watch the stunning cityscape here

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “By delaying contractors ask for more money citing inflation. That is India. With carrier corrupt politicians you can’t expect anything more. Good honest people don’t want to be in politics”.

Another person wrote, “Fast #infrastructure development. In India it takes months to build a small overbridge and traffic diverted for this time period, creating lot of problems to commuters”.

Also Read
Pakistan man dances to Pathaan song
Video of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ dance at Pakistani wedding gets over 1.1 mil...
Monitor lizards fighting
‘Dangal’: Two reptiles fight against each other, IFS officer shares video
Street vendor makes dosa in the shape of a cat
Creativity at its peak! Street vendor makes dosa in the form of a cat
Sheep moving on road in cage
This man’s idea to move group of sheep on road has impressed Harsh Goenka

Mahindra has time and again praised some sophisticated projects in India. In February, he tweeted a video of the aerial view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and called it a “powerful symbol of global-standard infrastructure transforming India”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-03-2023 at 11:04 IST
Next Story

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to a young child shouting ‘Lionel Messi is way better’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close