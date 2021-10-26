‘A superhero more powerful than entire Marvel stable’: Anand Mahindra shares video of Delhi’s ‘Matka Man’

Access to drinking water is a basic human right, but not everyone in our country gets it. This is as true for the metros as the far-flung rural areas in India. So, it is heartening that one elderly man has made it his mission to quench thirst of the needy in south Delhi. He has now caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, who hailed him as a ‘superhero’.

Popularly known as the ‘Matka Man’, Alagarathanam Natarajan is known for serving the underprivileged selflessly in the neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park. He fills clay pots with clean drinking water everyday and drives around to serve the people. He got Mahindra’s attention as he recently modified a Bolero truck to serve his purpose, fitting water tanks, hose reels and other paraphernalia on the vehicle.

“A Superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable. MatkaMan. Apparently he was an entrepreneur in England & a cancer conqueror who returned to India to quietly serve the poor,” Mahindra tweeted. Impressed by the innovative modification to the vehicle, the business tycoon thanked Natarajan for “honouring” his company’s truck, making it part of his poignant cause.

A Superhero that’s more powerful than the entire Marvel stable. MatkaMan. Apparently he was an entrepreneur in England & a cancer conqueror who returned to India to quietly serve the poor. Thank you Sir, for honouring the Bolero by making it a part of your noble work. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/jXVKo048by — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 24, 2021

According to Natarajan’s website, for the past few years, he used to carry out the work in his two SUVs — both modified in a similar way. However, in September 2021, he invested in the truck using his pension, life savings and donations from well-wishers. “With this I can carry much more water at a time; it is fitted with two 1000-litre water tanks. Now I use my smaller van just for the food distribution,” the website explained.

After returning to India after four decades and beating intestinal cancer, the man in his 70s decided to dedicate his life for doing good. “I wish to help those in need around me and also to inspire people to help those around them. Perhaps then, I can start a quiet revolution of human kindness,” Natarajan was quoted as saying in his website.

“I have developed and set up more than 15 Matka stands all over my neighbourhood in South Delhi. The stands have a sign with my personal telephone number, so people can notify me when a matka is empty, and a bench when there’s space,” the website read. The earthen pots, which naturally can keep water cool, need around 2000 litres a day in the summer months. “The water is supplied by a school nearby and two kind souls. The rest I supplement from my own home,” the website added.

Not just water, his team also prepares nutritious salad to distribute to construction workers and labourers. “I go out twice/thrice a week and each time serve approximately 150 people across 5-6 construction sites. I offer the food to security guards and drivers along the way,” the website read. He has also installed numerous cycle pumps in the area to help those commuting to work on bicycles.

Although ‘Matka Man’ is famous in his locality, Mahindra’s tweet got a wider attention to his work, with people from across the country saluting him for his kind and thoughtful work. While some praised him online calling him as “inspiration”, others also pledged to support his cause.

