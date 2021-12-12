Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of child ‘pulling excavator’ with his toy tractor

The video of a little boy trying ‘to pull out an excavator stuck on a muddy road’ with the his tiny tractor has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

“That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!!” read Mahindra’s caption.

Watch the video here:

That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!! pic.twitter.com/7K3vcSgxbo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2021

The video, posted on December 12, has garnered over 1.5 lakh views. here are some of the reactions.

Definitely, it wouldn’t be an affordable item to any Indian poor agricultural family, because it is priced quote above their annual income.. 🤔 — Raju S (@SVS_Subbaraju) December 12, 2021

That happiness and Satisfaction on his face is too cute — SID (@IAMSIDHANT) December 12, 2021

Whoa, superb. Best way 2fuel confidence in kids is 2seek confidence 4them, being at the back seat silently guiding & keeping a watch over them. — Jaya Khare (@jaya2004khare) December 12, 2021