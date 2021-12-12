scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of child ‘pulling excavator’ with his toy tractor

In a video shared by Anand Mahindra, it seems like the tiny tractor is pulling out the huge excavator.

December 12, 2021 8:51:22 pm
December 12, 2021 8:51:22 pm
child drives tractor, toy tractor, Anand Mahindra, kids video, social media viral, indian expressChild drives toy tractor tied to excavator (Source: Anand Mahindra, Twitter)

The video of a little boy trying ‘to pull out an excavator stuck on a muddy road’ with the his tiny tractor has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

“That’s a superb way to build your kid’s self-confidence. But if any of you out there try it with our toy mahindra tractor PLEASE remember to be as careful as this parent was!!” read Mahindra’s caption.

Watch the video here:

The video, posted on December 12, has garnered over 1.5 lakh views. here are some of the reactions.

