Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

‘The man has a gift’: Anand Mahindra shares video of automotive artist

Chris Dunlop is a popular artist with over 3 lakh followers on Instagram.

Business magnate Anand Mahindra often uses his social media platforms to share creative projects by artists around the world. On Thursday, the billionaire used his platform to share a video of popular artist Chris Dunlop, who is popularly known as Pinstripe Chris.

In the video, Dunlop talks about his artistic process and how he learned to paint. Interestingly, the majority of Dunlop’s paintings are based on classic and custom cars.

While sharing his video, Mahindra wrote, “The man has a gift. The final painting emerges like magic. Must get him to paint one of our SUVs. Which one?”

Over the years, Dunlop has acquired a significant social media following of more than 3 lakh Instagram followers. What makes Dunlop’s art videos interesting to watch is his process. Unlike many artists, Dunlop’s paintings do not see a gradual progression into shapes and colours. His method is often chaotic and the final shape of the painting emerges at the last moment, which hooks the viewer until the end.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Dunlop (@pinstripe_chris)

While talking about his process in the video, Dunlop says, “The 80 per cent of the work is just mess, and then the details at the end really make the work come together. That’s kind of a nice lesson in patience.”

The artist employs techniques such as airbrushing and pin striping in his works. He acquired these skills while he assisted a painter at a body shop after high school.

