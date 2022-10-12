‘A wheeled spider’: Anand Mahindra shares video of an innovative cross-country vehicle

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video about an electric vehicle that can be driven on various types of terrain—from rocky to sandy to snowy.

While sharing a demonstrative video about the French-made vehicle, Mahindra wrote on Tuesday, “Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think? @vijaynakra @Velu_Mahindra”.

Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think? @vijaynakra @Velu_Mahindra pic.twitter.com/vzTaeHlTja — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 11, 2022

What makes the quadricycle, named Swincar e-Spider, special is its ease of use.

As per Swincar e-Spider’s website, the vehicle can be “controlled using hands only, making it very accessible, even to persons of reduced mobility.” Powered by a “patented pendulum design”, the vehicle is able to maintain its balance even as it ascends or descends ragged or sloppy land.

ALSO READ | IAS officer shares photo of innovation that reduces load on bulls, netizens impressed

Many people in the comments pointed out that the quadricycle is a good choice for pothole-infested roads in India and can be used as an emergency vehicle in cases of natural disasters.

We can use such vehicles even in metro cities during rainy season and natural disasters 👍 — br jagannathan (@brjagan) October 11, 2022

I guess it can be used in farm land for spraying, physically disabled, recreational sports, race, off-road, trekking areas, resorts, desert drive, theme parks and in botanical gardens. A photoelectric shade might improve its range. — Sai Sankaran (@Sai_Sankaran) October 11, 2022

May be a good alternative for Indian urban roads with potholes, and on Kaccha roads in the rural India. However, demand will depend on the longevity of the device, cost, fuel consumption & the max speed at which it can run etc. — $. €. Invest₹ust 🇮🇳 (@SterlingFincap) October 11, 2022

True sir. Present conditions of road during monsoon with pits ups and downs and big pathhole may create more demand also — Mohan (@mohanajay63) October 11, 2022

Excellent mobility vehicle for tough terrain — Aditya (@Adityak_IPS) October 12, 2022

Any day a good option not only in forces but more to do with short distance transportation system between place where connectivity is remote. Excellent option as the motors are directly on the wheels.Can work as transportation for Man and Material in the remote regions of Ladhak. — Vinay Verkey Thomas (@VinayVerkey) October 12, 2022

Bas iski Bhi copy kar hi dalo Sir…. — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) October 11, 2022

Commenting on Mahindra’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “May be a good alternative for Indian urban roads with potholes, and on Kaccha roads in the rural India. However, demand will depend on the longevity of the device, cost, fuel consumption & the max speed at which it can run etc.”

Another person remarked, “I guess it can be used in farm land for spraying, physically disabled, recreational sports, race, off-road, trekking areas, resorts, desert drive, theme parks and in botanical gardens. A photoelectric shade might improve its range.”