scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

‘A wheeled spider’: Anand Mahindra shares video of an innovative cross-country vehicle

Swincar e-Spider is an electric quadricycle that can work on various types of terrain be it rocky, sandy, or snowy.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Swincar e-Spider, four-wheel electric vehicle all terrain, innovative electric vehicle, innovative vehicles viral video, viral inventions, indian expressAs per Swincar e-Spider’s website, the vehicle can be “controlled using hands only, making it very accessible, even to persons of reduced mobility.”

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video about an electric vehicle that can be driven on various types of terrain—from rocky to sandy to snowy.

While sharing a demonstrative video about the French-made vehicle, Mahindra wrote on Tuesday, “Interesting. A wheeled Spider. Not sure this will be a volume seller for recreational purposes alone. A potential mobility device for Defence & Paramilitary personnel? What do you think? @vijaynakra @Velu_Mahindra”.

What makes the quadricycle, named Swincar e-Spider, special is its ease of use.

As per Swincar e-Spider’s website, the vehicle can be “controlled using hands only, making it very accessible, even to persons of reduced mobility.” Powered by a “patented pendulum design”, the vehicle is able to maintain its balance even as it ascends or descends ragged or sloppy land.

ALSO READ |IAS officer shares photo of innovation that reduces load on bulls, netizens impressed

Many people in the comments pointed out that the quadricycle is a good choice for pothole-infested roads in India and can be used as an emergency vehicle in cases of natural disasters.

Commenting on Mahindra’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “May be a good alternative for Indian urban roads with potholes, and on Kaccha roads in the rural India. However, demand will depend on the longevity of the device, cost, fuel consumption & the max speed at which it can run etc.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulationsPremium
OECD global framework in place, India to focus on crypto asset regulations
Why the next Collegium has its task cut outPremium
Why the next Collegium has its task cut out
The lingering monsoonPremium
The lingering monsoon
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alonePremium
From terror to sedition, 22 cases against Pannun in Punjab alone

Another person remarked, “I guess it can be used in farm land for spraying, physically disabled, recreational sports, race, off-road, trekking areas, resorts, desert drive, theme parks and in botanical gardens. A photoelectric shade might improve its range.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 10:28:56 am
Next Story

National ST Commission pulls up IIM Rohtak director, orders institute to release all incentives to assistant professor

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 12: Latest News
Advertisement