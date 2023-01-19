scorecardresearch
Anand Mahindra shares video of an alligator leaping and catching a drone

People have wondered about the health of the alligator after it caught a drone.

With the wide availability of drone cameras, people can now record areas such as marshes that are otherwise inaccessible by land. However, not all animals who inhabit these remote areas appreciate such intrusion. An example of this can be seen in the latest video tweeted by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

On Wednesday, the Mahindra Group chairman shared an undated video that showed a drone flying over a water body. Soon, a small alligator leaps from the water and clenches the drone within its jaws. While sharing this 12-second clip, Mahindra wrote, “Proof that the natural world will always triumph over technology… ”.

ALSO READ |WATCH: Tigers knocking down a drone is the most thrilling thing you’ll see on the Internet today

This post has so far gathered over 22,000 likes. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Ha Ha ha. Yes I agree.The drone operator never thought that the Croc would use its tail strength to jump that high and end the broadcast.”.

Many people also expressed concerns about the alligator’s health after it downed the drone. Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “This is bit disturbing- while there is intrusion, it could be harmful too if the crocodile ingests any electronic part.”

In September 2021, a similar video taken at the swamp waters of Everglades in Florida, US, went viral. The video showed an alligator jumping and catching the drone. Soon, white smoke could be seen bellowing from the drone as the gator began to chomp on it.

This video raised questions about the ethics of using drones in a way that can endanger the well-being of wild animals.

