Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Anand Mahindra shares video of African kids that he says is better than expensive advertisements for FIFA World Cup

The clip shared by Mahindra shows a viral dance group named Ghetto Kids dancing to ‘Hayya Hayya’, one of the official soundtracks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Anand Mahindra, Ghetto Kids, Triplets Ghetto Kids FIFA 2022, FIFA world cup 2022 viral video, Qatar fifa world cup 2022 viral video, african dance group kids viral video, Hayya Hayya fifa world cup ghetto kids, indian expressThe 2022 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

As the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is around the corner, anticipation is growing day by day for the global event that engages fans all over the world. Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, shared a video on Twitter Thursday of a group of African kids dancing that he believes encapsulated the spirit of the football better than paid promotional content.

The one-minute video he shared was a dance performance by Ghetto Kids (or Triplets Ghetto Kids), an internationally famous dance act that comprises of kids from Uganda’s Katwe slum. The kids are seen dancing to ‘Hayya Hayya’, one of the official soundtracks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ |African kids dance and lip-sync to songs. Garner millions of views

While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, “FIFA & Qatar will end up spending millions on promotional videos/advertising for the World Cup. I don’t think any of that will infect people with excitement as much as this cheap & cheerful video that authentically communicates what Football means to the world…”.

So far, Mahindra’s tweet got over two lakh views since it was posted. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “Well said…true essence is in the heart not in the ads”.

Many people also commented that the Ghetto Kids should be invited to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup that is scheduled from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “I dont know if someone has already thought of this, but what if these host countries were to bring over selected kids from the participating countries as special guests to the WC. That would be a real promotional activity. Without commercializing the process in any way.” Another person wrote, “They should be the special guest at Qatar Fifa match. Someone give them the ticket to Qatar.”

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 11:18:38 am
