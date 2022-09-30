Anand Mahindra shares video of African kids that he says is better than expensive advertisements for FIFA World Cup

As the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is around the corner, anticipation is growing day by day for the global event that engages fans all over the world. Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, shared a video on Twitter Thursday of a group of African kids dancing that he believes encapsulated the spirit of the football better than paid promotional content.

The one-minute video he shared was a dance performance by Ghetto Kids (or Triplets Ghetto Kids), an internationally famous dance act that comprises of kids from Uganda’s Katwe slum. The kids are seen dancing to ‘Hayya Hayya’, one of the official soundtracks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote, “FIFA & Qatar will end up spending millions on promotional videos/advertising for the World Cup. I don’t think any of that will infect people with excitement as much as this cheap & cheerful video that authentically communicates what Football means to the world…”.

FIFA & Qatar will end up spending millions on promotional videos/advertising for the World Cup. I don’t think any of that will infect people with excitement as much as this cheap & cheerful video that authentically communicates what Football means to the world… pic.twitter.com/hFhL1nzv84 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 29, 2022

This is authentic passion at its best — MAHESH MUKHI (@maheshmukhi) September 29, 2022

I dont know of someone has already thought of this, but what if these host countries were to bring over selected kids from the participating countries as special guests to the WC. That would be a real promotional activity. Without commercializing the process in any way. — Nitin Garg (@NitingGarg) September 30, 2022

@FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom these world cups & sporting event should b held in less developd areas like Africa where people have craze 4 https://t.co/iT7HMrGIKx wil bring thm 2 world map and will also create world class infra + so many things.A single event can make a lot of change — Anuj Sharma🇮🇳 (@121anuj) September 29, 2022

I humbly request you to replace “cheap” with words like invaluable or more appropriate ones. — Sree M (@SreeM84509919) September 29, 2022

The only beautiful game of art, power and passion …no sports come closer to Football….👏👏👏👏👏 — Diganta Sircar (@diganta_sircar) September 30, 2022

Sir, in every tweet your intensions are good. Instead of CHEAP, Low Budget or economical can be used. Apologize, छोटा मूँह, बड़ी बात — Anit Agarwal (@gartiindia) September 29, 2022

Well said…true essence is in the heart not in the ads — Vkmundra (@vishalslrmundra) September 29, 2022

Sir, why what “cheap” you found in this video. You could have used some other word instead of “cheap”. Thank you — SRG (@middleclass71) September 30, 2022

So far, Mahindra’s tweet got over two lakh views since it was posted. Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “Well said…true essence is in the heart not in the ads”.

Many people also commented that the Ghetto Kids should be invited to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup that is scheduled from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Echoing this view, a Twitter user wrote, “I dont know if someone has already thought of this, but what if these host countries were to bring over selected kids from the participating countries as special guests to the WC. That would be a real promotional activity. Without commercializing the process in any way.” Another person wrote, “They should be the special guest at Qatar Fifa match. Someone give them the ticket to Qatar.”