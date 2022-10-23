Anand Mahindra shares sarcastic ‘UK Government Recruitment ad’ after Liz Truss’s resignation

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video that poked fun at the resignation of Liz Truss as the prime minister of the UK. Truss resigned within 44 days of holding office.

The video shared by Mahindra on Saturday was a mock recruitment call for the position of the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister. Made by Larry & Paul, a British comedian duo, the advertisement imitated Jobcentre Plus, a government agency in the UK that assists citizens in an employment search.

The ad sarcastically points to the frequent change amongst position holders within the UK government and says, “Enjoy a fast-paced and dynamic work environment alongside a team that changes practically every day.”

It further pokes fun at the credentials of former UK prime ministers and says, “A criminal record, a history of previous failures, being the prime minister before and left in disgrace? No problem, with our streamlined application process, you could be prime minister in just under seven days”.

The video ends with a fast-paced reading of terms and conditions. “The successful candidate might be lacking in integrity, moral altitude, and shame. The UK government is an equal-opportunity employer, and accepts applications from any rich sociopath that went to Elton.”

This video shared by Mahindra has gathered over two lakh views.

In September, CV-Library, a popular job search website, released an ad that took a dig at UK’s former finance minister Rishi Sunak after he lost the race to become prime minister to Liz Truss. In the billboard ad, CV-Library showed a picture of Sunak alongside bold text that said “Didn’t get the job? We’ve got jobs for everyone. Find one that works for you.”