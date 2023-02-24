scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Anand Mahindra shares road design that regulates traffic without traffic signals, netizens react

The clip shows vehicles continuously moving without a halt. They are seen taking turns at the half round-abouts without any congestion

Road design that regulates traffic without signals While some users found it to be efficient, several others raised concerns over bottlenecks, higher usage of fuel and more time to commute.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, an avid social media user, often intrigues netizens with amazing videos, especially about infrastructure. Now, the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a road design that regulates traffic using ‘half round-abouts’.

Mahindra also posed the question whether such a model will lead to higher consumption of fuel. The clip shows vehicles continuously moving without a halt. They are seen taking turns at the half round-abouts without any congestion.

“Fascinating. A design by a Yemeni engineer Muhammad Awas (developed in 2016) which continuously regulates traffic without traffic lights using ‘half round-abouts’. But does it involve a higher use of fuel?” tweeted Mahindra.

Netizens shared their perspectives in the comments section. While some users found it to be efficient, several others raised concerns over bottlenecks, higher usage of fuel and more time to commute.

A user commented, “You know it takes more amount of fuel to restart the engine than to keep it running.” Another user wrote, “This makes me very uncomfortable. So many bottlenecks. And unnecessary long routes even when there is no traffic. The whole structure feels like, it will be the biggest contributor to traffic. Multilevel flyovers will be so much better.”

A third user commented, “This model is inefficient as it causes more usage of fuel and requires more time even for left turns. Statistically, roundabouts cause less accidents than signals.”

The video was earlier shared in YouTube in 2014 and the description said the design was developed by Yemeni engineer Muhammad Abd Allah Hussein Awad. It said that traffic congestion is caused by the halt of vehicles in multiple directions and movement only at the green signals.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 13:14 IST
