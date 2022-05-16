scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Anand Mahindra shares stunning photo of Alaknanda River

The picture shows the clear water of Alaknanda before it converges with the Bhagirathi River in Devprayag.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 16, 2022 11:15:56 am
Anand Mahindra Alaknanda picture, Alakhnanda photograph Anand Mahindra, Alakhnanda river viral image, Nature Anand Mahindra, Indian ExpressAlaknanda originates from the Satopanth glacier in Uttarakhand.

Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, often expresses his love and appreciation for nature on his widely popular Twitter account.

On Saturday, he shared a stunning photo of the Alaknanda river. The picture, which was shot from above, shows the narrow expanse of the river before it converges with the Bhagirathi river in Devprayag, a town in Uttarakhand.

ALSO READ |Spectacular sunsets from Mumbai to Missouri: Anand Mahindra’s Twitter thread turns ‘World Cup’ of sunsets

While tweeting the photograph, the billionaire wrote, “‘Alaknanda’ means ‘flawless.’  I can see why…”. The photo shared by Mahindra is credited to photographer Ujwal Puri, who goes by the Twitter handle @ompsyram.

Mahindra’s tweet soon prompted people to share their own pictures of the rivers, with many people posting photos of the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers meeting at Devprayag.

However, some people contested the authenticity of the photo shared by Mahindra. A Twitter user replied to Mahindra’s tweet and wrote, “This is not ‘Alaknanda’. This is the river ‘Ganga’ just after the confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers. The confluence is visible in this pic too. A small strip of muddy water in the left is from Alaknanda, and the crystal clear water in the right is from Bhagirathi.”

Alaknanda, which originates from the Satopanth glacier in Uttarakhand, is known for its clear blue water. However, in 2021, it was noted that the river has become muddy with high amounts of silt. Experts say the river’s muddiness was caused by debris that was added after multiple landslides and floods that ravaged Uttarakhand in the early months of 2021.

