Friday, July 23, 2021
Anand Mahindra shares old picture of school days, leaves netizens delighted

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group took his followers on a trip down memory lane when he was part of the school band. Can you identify him in this picture?

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 23, 2021 12:51:56 pm
anand mahindra, mahindra throwback pic from school, anand mahindra school band picture, anand mahindra old photos, viral news, indian expressMany requested him to share a video of him playing the guitar.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for keeping his Twitter feed interesting, often sharing interesting insights of developments from across the world. On Thursday evening, however, he left followers delighted, sharing a throwback picture of him from school.

It all started when the 66-year-old businessman came across a video of his childhood classmate singing. Reminiscing his schooldays in Ooty, he recalled how there were two children from a British family settled in India. Identifying the pair as Nicholas Horsburgh and his brother Michael, he added they had local nicknames: ‘Nagu & Muthu.’

“I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media!” Mahindra wrote expressing his amusement sharing the video of Horsburgh effortlessly signing with perfect diction. Performing the song ‘Pathinaalam raavudichathu’ from the 1973 film Maram, he not only impressed Mahindra but fans on the platform alike.

Watch the video here:

But soon, the focus shifted from his friend singing when he shared an old photo of himself playing in the school band. Retrieving a vintage picture from his school album, Mahindra presented a side of him that was unknown to his followers — his musical talent!

Exuding some cool band vibes, the young Mahindra was seen playing the guitar, while his friend from the previous video was at the mic. “That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer,” he wrote. “The twerp to his left is yours truly,” he quipped.

“Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing,” a nostalgic Mahindra wrote.

Soon, the picture caught attention of many online, who not only commented about Mahindra style and swag, specially about his Beatle Boots, which he dubbed as his “prized possession” at the time, many now wanted him to play the instrument once again.

