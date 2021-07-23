Anand Mahindra shares old picture of school days, leaves netizens delighted

Many requested him to share a video of him playing the guitar.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is known for keeping his Twitter feed interesting, often sharing interesting insights of developments from across the world. On Thursday evening, however, he left followers delighted, sharing a throwback picture of him from school.

It all started when the 66-year-old businessman came across a video of his childhood classmate singing. Reminiscing his schooldays in Ooty, he recalled how there were two children from a British family settled in India. Identifying the pair as Nicholas Horsburgh and his brother Michael, he added they had local nicknames: ‘Nagu & Muthu.’

“I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media!” Mahindra wrote expressing his amusement sharing the video of Horsburgh effortlessly signing with perfect diction. Performing the song ‘Pathinaalam raavudichathu’ from the 1973 film Maram, he not only impressed Mahindra but fans on the platform alike.

Watch the video here:

In my school in Ooty, we had two kids from a British family settled in India. Nicholas Horsburgh & his brother Michael had local nicknames: ‘Nagu & Muthu.’ I had no idea HOW native Nick had become until a video of him singing a Malayalam song recently surfaced in social media! pic.twitter.com/VGgPApdq3m — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021

But soon, the focus shifted from his friend singing when he shared an old photo of himself playing in the school band. Retrieving a vintage picture from his school album, Mahindra presented a side of him that was unknown to his followers — his musical talent!

Exuding some cool band vibes, the young Mahindra was seen playing the guitar, while his friend from the previous video was at the mic. “That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer,” he wrote. “The twerp to his left is yours truly,” he quipped.

“Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing,” a nostalgic Mahindra wrote.

After seeing that video of Nick, I retrieved this pic from my school album. That’s Nick at the mike. Always the singer. The twerp to his left is yours truly. Despite being a junior they let me join their band: ‘The Blackjacks.’ Maybe Nick will remind me what song we were playing pic.twitter.com/eTOswGBi2J — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021

Soon, the picture caught attention of many online, who not only commented about Mahindra style and swag, specially about his Beatle Boots, which he dubbed as his “prized possession” at the time, many now wanted him to play the instrument once again.

They were called Beatle Boots at that time…My prized possession… — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 22, 2021

the one in specs looks like a character from The Wonder Years! — Hithopadesh (@emkaynair) July 23, 2021

Sir you nailed on Papa Kehte Hai Bada Nam Karega.. pic.twitter.com/b7tgGIwa7O — Aniruddha (@IMPolymath) July 22, 2021

Looks like the Beatles sir. 😬👍🏻 — Siddhant Das (@sidvick) July 22, 2021

Wow your boots were really impressive at that time.. 1968-69.. looks like a action boy..! — Fahim.Uddin (@fahim2002) July 22, 2021

The swag and style unmissable! — True_light 🇮🇳 (@Truelight1947) July 22, 2021

Do u still find the time to strum the guitar. Then look forward to a video of the same. 😀 — Vishwanathan Iyer (@vishiyer1963) July 23, 2021

A snippet you playing the guitar now would just add icing to this whole conversation. 😊 — Vikas Vishwakarma (@iamvishyvik) July 22, 2021

Sir, please post a video with you playing the guitar 🎸..

The nation wants evidence that the twerp in the video is indeed you!! :-) — Dr.Patient_Investor (@iAnshumanKumar) July 22, 2021

Do you still play the guitar? — Arpana M (@m_arpana) July 22, 2021

That’s Amazing.There is good communication flow betw^n musicians.Nick sways his body a bit to keep rhythm.M(ozart)ahindra

kept it cool with minimal movements/focused expressions.Seems has been taking music lessons,it shows in steady,confident way he plays.#boygenius “Viva Mozart” — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) July 22, 2021

Sweet memories… Always good to rekindle and enjoy Sir… — Palanivel Rajan (@Palaniv72003371) July 22, 2021