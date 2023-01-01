scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Watch: Anand Mahindra shares New Year wishes with a stunning video of an African dance performance

The Zaouli dance is a traditional dance of the Guro people who are indigenous to the central Ivory Coast.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Zaouli dance video, viral traditional dances of Africa, Zaouli dance Ivory Coast

The year 2022 was tumultuous for several reasons such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resurging Covid-19 cases by the end of December.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, in his latest tweet, mentioned these two events and wrote, “Here’s how I’m going to dance with happiness tonight to bid farewell to 2022—The war in Ukraine & Covid’s resurgence made this a year I’m happy to see the back of. May the New Year see those big disasters dealt with…”.

Along with this, he shared a video of a Zaouli dance performance. The Zaouli dance is the traditional dance of the Guro people who are indigenous to the central Ivory Coast.

Commenting on Mahindra’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “Real wishes Mr Mahindra. Indeed these two things- war in Ukraine & COVID resurgence we will hate to see. War must stop and we too will dance as per specimen provided by you. Wishing you a happy new year to you and all your family members.” Another person wrote, “Delightful! May good sense prevail both globally and in India in 2023. Wish you a Happy New Year!”.

According to The Kid Should See This (TKSST), an educational video resource, each Guro village in Ivory Cost has their own local Zaouli dancer, who performs during funerals and celebrations alike. While there are some common choreographed steps to the dance, it is mostly up to the dancer to improvise the performance. The dance is considered sacred and is believed to bring prosperity to the community.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 12:24 IST
