Anand Mahindra shares ‘most valuable skill in business’ with hilarious dog viral clip

Anand Mahindra’s social media posts are often an amalgamation of several things. From thought proving posts to hilarious witty videos, the business tycoon often keeps his followers entertained and engaged with a variety of content he shares. In his latest tweet, he found an interesting way to impart knowledge by using a humorous video of a dog.

Taking to the microblogging website, Mahindra shared a video of a dog who is unable to step out despite the wooden door being just a frame without the glass.

Using the dog’s example, who continues to push the glassless door in order to open it but steps out only after the door is opened, Mahindra tweeted, “No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free.”

No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free… https://t.co/HQ7cmgxtyp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2021

The clip was originally shared on Twitter by user @claytoncubitt along with a caption that read, “Sometimes the only thing stopping you from progress is your attachment to a previous conceptual framework.”

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over one million views with many agreeing with Mahindra’s inference after watching the clip.

“Very true …like how we keep swiping at any lighted screen in front of us… even though it is not a ‘Touch Screen,” wrote a user while another commented, “Not only in business in every walk of life. Student, housewife, professionals. Change and adaptation to changes is the quality that has made humans evolve. The future belongs to those who won’t be caged by limitations. There are 100 excuses for failure but one reason to succeed,” tweeted another.

True that sir ! It’s so important to see things as they are not through the glasses of prejudice and pre-conditioning. It’s necessary for all walks of life. But I feel it needs close to super power. Not sure how to train our minds for it. — Ravish Jha (@ravishjha) October 12, 2021

Very true …like how we keep swiping at any lighted screen in front of us… even though it is not a ‘Touch Screen’ 😆 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) October 12, 2021

Not only in business in every walk of life Student, housewife, professionals Change & adaptation to changes is the quality that has made humans to evolve The future belongs to those who wont be caged by limitations

There are 100 excuses for failure but one reason to succeed — Rajat Goel (@rajat_goel) October 12, 2021

Nice video. The other side is reflexes with muscle memory which make us so efficient in day to day tasks. Exploring everything every time might work in exceptional situations but could prove to be pretty inefficient most of the times. — Neeraj (@neerjain) October 12, 2021

Reminds me of a quote from Buddha. “The tragedy is that the cage is open but the bird won’t fly” — sanjay bhatia (@sanjay_bhatia) October 12, 2021

😀😀…Old habits die hard… — Arpana M (@m_arpana) October 12, 2021