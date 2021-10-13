scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Anand Mahindra shares ‘most valuable skill in business’ with hilarious dog viral clip

"No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit," wrote Mahindra while tweeting the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 13, 2021 11:05:08 am
Anand Mahindra, Business Tip Anand Mahindra Hilarious Dog Video, Anand Mahindra tweets dog video business tip trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has garnered over one million views with many agreeing with Anand Mahindra. (Source: @claytoncubit/Twitter)

Anand Mahindra’s social media posts are often an amalgamation of several things. From thought proving posts to hilarious witty videos, the business tycoon often keeps his followers entertained and engaged with a variety of content he shares. In his latest tweet, he found an interesting way to impart knowledge by using a humorous video of a dog.

Taking to the microblogging website, Mahindra shared a video of a dog who is unable to step out despite the wooden door being just a frame without the glass.

Using the dog’s example, who continues to push the glassless door in order to open it but steps out only after the door is opened, Mahindra tweeted, “No better way of illustrating our addiction to habit…The most valuable skill in business today is knowing how to break free.”

Watch the video here:

The clip was originally shared on Twitter by user @claytoncubitt along with a caption that read, “Sometimes the only thing stopping you from progress is your attachment to a previous conceptual framework.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over one million views with many agreeing with Mahindra’s inference after watching the clip.

“Very true …like how we keep swiping at any lighted screen in front of us… even though it is not a ‘Touch Screen,” wrote a user while another commented, “Not only in business in every walk of life. Student, housewife, professionals. Change and adaptation to changes is the quality that has made humans evolve. The future belongs to those who won’t be caged by limitations. There are 100 excuses for failure but one reason to succeed,” tweeted another.

