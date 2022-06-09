scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 09, 2022
Watch: Anand Mahindra shares interesting life lesson from this rooster’s video

The video has been viewed over 3.6 lakh times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 9, 2022 6:52:56 pm
Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Anand Mahindra rooster video, Anand Mahindra life lesson from rooster video, Indian ExpressAs per Mahindra’s tweet, he found the undated video on Signal, an instant messaging app.

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, who often seeks life lessons from videos related to nature and wildlife, shared an interesting lesson that he learned from a video of a rooster.

In the 22-second clip, a rooster is heard crowing continuously. After a few seconds, the rooster stumbles and falls to the ground before it gets up again. Sharing this seemingly innocuous video, Mahindra wrote, “My takeaway: If you try to make your voice drown out all other voices in the room, you’re going to run out of oxygen very quickly…”.

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra gives a valuable lesson with this video of giant sequoia trees

Interestingly the chairman of Mahindra Group had earlier tweeted the same video. Asking his 9.3 million Twitter followers to share what life lesson they gather from the video, the billionaire wrote, “In my #SignalWonderbox. I was trying to figure out the moral of this story.  I then thought it would be far more interesting to crowdsource the best lesson to learn from this rooster’s tale. Your inputs please…”

Soon this tweet prompted an enthusiastic response. Commenting on his tweet, one of his followers wrote, “Moral : Dont waste your energy, squeaking out for unnecessary things. Note – I am not referring to the mainstream TV Media at 9pm.”

Another person tweeted, “”Cut your Coat according to your clothes” or “Stretch yourself upto your caliber/ else fall is evident” or “Don’t promise what you can’t deliver without losing your respect/esteem”!!!”.

