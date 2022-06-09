Watch: Anand Mahindra shares interesting life lesson from this rooster’s video

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra, who often seeks life lessons from videos related to nature and wildlife, shared an interesting lesson that he learned from a video of a rooster.

In the 22-second clip, a rooster is heard crowing continuously. After a few seconds, the rooster stumbles and falls to the ground before it gets up again. Sharing this seemingly innocuous video, Mahindra wrote, “My takeaway: If you try to make your voice drown out all other voices in the room, you’re going to run out of oxygen very quickly…”.

Interestingly the chairman of Mahindra Group had earlier tweeted the same video. Asking his 9.3 million Twitter followers to share what life lesson they gather from the video, the billionaire wrote, “In my #SignalWonderbox. I was trying to figure out the moral of this story. I then thought it would be far more interesting to crowdsource the best lesson to learn from this rooster’s tale. Your inputs please…”

Soon this tweet prompted an enthusiastic response. Commenting on his tweet, one of his followers wrote, “Moral : Dont waste your energy, squeaking out for unnecessary things. Note – I am not referring to the mainstream TV Media at 9pm.”

If only one employee has to do all the work in the name of productivity and pressure. — Ashutosh आशुतोष (@Ashutosh_abcd) June 8, 2022

जान जाए पर जुबान ना जाए 😄 — Prateek (@symbolic24) June 8, 2022

don’t try to loose urself just for continuation carry it repeatedly till ur message is noticed in large — MUKESH KUMAR SAXENA (@mkuter) June 8, 2022

Never give ur everthing .keep some back for urself. — Ravi Iyer (@RaviIye25074222) June 8, 2022

That s giving more than 100% to your job 😝 — Srijana Gummalla (@GummallaSrijana) June 8, 2022

Don’t try too hard to awaken people… Who don’t want to get up and change! — Radhika (@Hindu_hai_hum) June 8, 2022

😂😂😂 “Cut your Coat according to your clothes” or “Stretch yourself upto your caliber/ else fall is evident” or “Don’t promise what you can’t deliver without losing your respect/esteem”!!! https://t.co/W5HBv1qLlL — Global Coordinator #Covid19… Dr MIR YOUNIS (@DrMiryounis) June 8, 2022

What do chicken philosophers think about? The meaning of eggsistence. https://t.co/pkF5FYVcQz — M. Muzaffar khan (@MuzaffarMohmad) June 8, 2022

