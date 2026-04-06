Anand Mahindra shares inspiring story of Odisha’s Payal Nag, four-limb amputee who’s just beaten her idol

Industrialist Anand Mahindra dedicated his #MondayMotivation post to young para archer Payal Nag, who made history by winning gold at the World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. Sharing a note on X, Mahindra highlighted Payal’s journey from a life of hardship to becoming a global name in para archery.

Born to a migrant labourer in Odisha’s Balangir district, Nag was just eight years old when her life changed drastically. An electrocution accident led to the loss of all four limbs.

Reflecting on her journey, Mahindra wrote, “Payal Nag. Daughter of a daily-wage mason from Odisha. Electrocuted at the age of eight. Lost all four limbs. And then, found a bow.”