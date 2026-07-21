‘On loop’: Anand Mahindra finds reggae-ska version of Neele Gagan Ke Tale

Industrialist Anand Mahindra spotlighted an Indonesian rendition of the timeless Hindi classic Neele Gagan Ke Tale, hailing its fresh reggae-ska arrangement.
In a post on X, Mahindra introduced Albumology, an Indonesian YouTube channel that reimagines retro Hindi songs in reggae and ska styles. “An Indonesian YouTube channel called Albumology has built a fascinating library of retro Hindi classics, reimagined in Reggae/Ska,” Mahindra wrote.
He revealed that he first discovered the rendition through a post by X user Shekar Susheel and was instantly captivated by it. “I couldn’t stop playing it on loop. It’s now downloaded and will become a permanent part of my road trip playlist,” he said.
While appreciating the reinterpretation, Mahindra stressed that the original version remains unmatched. “The original, in the immortal voice of Mahendra Kapoor, is, of course, beyond comparison,” he wrote, adding that the Indonesian version gives the song “a universal feel”.
“It’ll make you tap your feet, no matter where you come from,” he added. Mahindra also reflected on the song’s lyrics, saying revisiting them made him appreciate their timeless message.
“Listening to the lyrics again, I was struck by how beautifully they celebrate the natural world. Long before sustainability became a global movement, this song was already reminding us of our bond with the planet,” he wrote.
Mahindra went on to suggest that the song could have renewed relevance today. “Perhaps it deserves to be an anthem for that cause,” Mahindra wrote.
Watch here:
An Indonesian YouTube channel called Albumology has built a fascinating library of retro Hindi classics, reimagined in Reggae/Ska.
Using local Indonesian session musicians and vocalists, they’ve given these songs an entirely new cultural texture.
I came across this rendition of… pic.twitter.com/BPBXgHoJ5l
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2026
The post quickly gained momentum, garnering a wave of reactions. “This sounds like such a unique blend, gotta check it out,” an X user wrote. “That’s a beautiful collection and creativity!” another user commented.
“Simply soulful singing and music,” a third user reacted.