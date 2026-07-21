‘On loop’: Anand Mahindra finds reggae-ska version of Neele Gagan Ke Tale

Industrialist Anand Mahindra spotlighted an Indonesian rendition of the timeless Hindi classic Neele Gagan Ke Tale, hailing its fresh reggae-ska arrangement.

In a post on X, Mahindra introduced Albumology, an Indonesian YouTube channel that reimagines retro Hindi songs in reggae and ska styles. “An Indonesian YouTube channel called Albumology has built a fascinating library of retro Hindi classics, reimagined in Reggae/Ska,” Mahindra wrote.

He revealed that he first discovered the rendition through a post by X user Shekar Susheel and was instantly captivated by it. “I couldn’t stop playing it on loop. It’s now downloaded and will become a permanent part of my road trip playlist,” he said.