‘No place like Mumbai during Navratri’: Anand Mahindra shares glimpse of festive fervour from Marine Drive

As the Navratri fervour grips India, several videos and photographs of people gearing up to celebrate the festival have surfaced online. The nine-day festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm in different parts of the country and Mumbai is no exception.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a glimpse of Navratri celebration from Marine drive in Mumbai and netizens are elated. The clip shared by the chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra shows a large group of youngsters doing garba. Clad in casual attire, they are seen unitedly grooving in a large circle on the street.

In a quirky tweet, Mahindra noted that “these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms”. “Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. ( I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!),” Mahindra tweeted.

The clip shared Tuesday has amassed more than 47,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “Lovely share ! Anywhere, everywhere, the colonies, housing and cooperative societies, the enthusiasm and fun continues.” Actor Raveena Tandon wrote “My glorious country ! With its music , dance and Colors !! Whatever the occasion/ festival , we know how to celebrate! May life always be a music laughter filled journey.”

During Navratri, people offer prayers to Goddess Durga and many observe fast. Spanning over nine nights and ten days, people worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga. This year, the festival commenced on September 26 and will end on October 5 with Dussehra.