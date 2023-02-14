Anand Mahindra shares drone view of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: ‘A powerful symbol’

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra was left mesmerised by the aerial view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Lauding the infrastructure project, he noted it as a “powerful symbol of global-standard infrastructure transforming India”.

The drone video captures the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway as Vande Bharat train passes underneath. A few vehicles are seen on the expressway.

“Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India…” Mahindra captioned the post.

Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India…👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nBRiyCFHEd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 13, 2023

Since being shared on Monday, the clip has amassed more than 7.3 lakh views on Twitter. While several users marvelled at the drone visual, a user noted about roads riddled with potholes in Bengaluru.

A user commented, “It will improve productivity, and Reduce operational costs. Quality public infrastructure has long-term benefits for the public as well as the country.”

Another user wrote, “Now waiting for a drone viewed Bengaluru potholed roads too.” A third user penned down, “4-5 Hrs driving around 10 years back during peak hours now time taken is less than 1.5 hrs.”

The expressway will likely be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor is a 10-lane project wherein four lanes – two lanes on either side — have been proposed for villages and towns attached to the highway. Six lanes are proposed to connect the cities directly. According to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, light motor vehicles may require to pay a toll of Rs 250 on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Five bypasses between Bengaluru and Mysuru — the 7-km Srirangapatna bypass, a 10-km Mandya bypass, a 7-km section that bypasses Bidadi, a 22-km section that bypasses Ramanagaram and Channapatna and a 7-km section that bypasses Maddur have been already opened.