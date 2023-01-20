‘Need to feel grateful every day’, tweets Anand Mahindra as he shares clip of eagle heading towards swimming man

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, an avid Twitter user, often gives doses of inspiration to internet users with his positive videos. Now, Mahindra has reminded netizens to be grateful for every day that seems normal.

The chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra shared a clip showing an eagle aiming to attack a man swimming in a water body, to bring forth his point. The clip shows the eagle hovering over the body while the man swims energetically. The bird swiftly turns towards the man, but then moves away without causing any harm.

Sometimes you’re watched over & looked after without even realising how blessed & fortunate you are…We need to feel gratitude for every day that seems just ‘normal,’ pic.twitter.com/osbez0Db3O — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 20, 2023

“Sometimes you’re watched over & looked after without even realising how blessed & fortunate you are…We need to feel gratitude for every day that seems just ‘normal,’” tweeted Mahindra. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has garnered more than 74,000 views on Twitter.

Mahindra’s tweet spread positivity on the internet and users shared their thoughts on gratitude. A user commented, “This moment is where the magic is. This moment is where the bliss is. Gratitude is the only thing that truly helps you cherish this moment.” Another user wrote, “A brilliant video!!! There’s always a power beyond that looks over you.. belief in that will always help drive you to success.” A third user commented, “Time is ultra powerful..”

In November last year, Mahindra shared a video to inspire internet users in the middle of the week. The video shows two birds digging into some soil and one bird claws the soil out, while the other pushes it back in. Using the tweet, Mahindra underlined the importance of coordination between team members.