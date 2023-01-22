Watch: Anand Mahindra shares clip to alert users about deep fake videos

Amid umpteen technological tricks, one needs to be wary of fake content. Raising alarm bells about deceptive content, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a video depicting the power of technology to manipulate it.

The clip shows a man speaking in front of the camera. However, as he twists and turns, the man’s face switches to that of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, cricket player Virat Kholi, American actor Robert Downey Jr, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman in one of the screen while in the other his face remains the same.

This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How’re we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard? pic.twitter.com/wSmvGi4lQu — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 21, 2023

“You can see if I turn my face. This is a deep fake video I made with Artificial Intelligence. What you see on the top part of the video is the completely AI generated video of me talking to you but as an entirely different person. You can see that if I turn my face and move it around, the fake video does the same, obviously, and it also mimics my facial expression,” the man is heard saying in the video.

“The video is not exceptionally good, because we only did 10,000 iterations to train the AI. Imagine if we did 100,000 or even a million iterations. Trust me, you will not even realise its fake. You must have seen politicians, celebrities been deep faked, because all you need is a video of anyone to train the AI and very simple,” he adds. The video was initially shared by Instagram user beebomco.

Since being shared on Saturday, the clip has amassed more than 91,000 views. Several users were shocked by the way the man’s face changed. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, “Indeed alarming sir. And imagine this is not that good quality work also. With more powerful computer and more inputs the deep fake videos will be even better versions.” Another user wrote, “It’s actually alarming.”

A third user commented, “We should be deeply concerned about this ever expanding phenomenon. AI should augment human intelligence not alter it!”