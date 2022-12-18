scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Anand Mahindra shares an incredible video of hair cut. Messi is the star

The masterful ‘hair tattoo’ was made by Anton Barber, a popular barber who practices in the Dominican Republic.

With football fever at its peak, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a video that shows a barber masterfully creating a portrait of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi on a fan’s head.

The barber in the video is Anton Barber, a Venezuelan who has a thriving practice in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. Over the years, Barber has made a name for himself by creating highly-detailed ‘hair tattoos’ of celebrities.

The now-viral video of Messi’s hair portrait was first posted by Barber on his Instagram account a few years ago. In light of Argentina’s participation in the FIFA World Cup final, this video is recirculating on social media.

While sharing this video, Mahindra wrote, “I believe this is from 4 years ago, at the time of the last WC. But very appropriate as we all await an iconic final tomorrow! With #Messi in the Middle of it all”.

Mahindra’s tweet gathered over 1.5 lakh views and thousands of likes. Commenting on it A Twitter user wrote, “I can’t even make that on paper with pencil and eraser ”. Another person wrote, “My god, hair cutting is an art, this artist is beyond the thinking, great sir”.

Earlier, another hair stylist Allen Chen from Taiwan popularised the intricately-made hair tattoos. Videos of Chen skilfully using a pair of clippers and hair dye to make celebrity portraits have popularised this style amongst die-hard fans.

