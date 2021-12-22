Anand Mahindra shares a video of a four-wheeler made with jugaad

The chairman of the Mahindra Group shared a video where a family is seen using a four-wheeler that was made by assembling parts from different vehicles including a car, a bike and an auto-rickshaw.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle, who identifies as Dattatrya Vilas Lohar, kick starts the vehicle and drives it to a distance. He then explains in Marathi that the four-wheeler was made by using a bike’s engine and has a jeep’s bonnet. He also adds that the wheels are taken from an auto-rickshaw. The innovative vehicle has gear, clutch, breaks, and other parts of a car. All of this improvisation cost him Rs 50,000 to 60,000. In India, even a second-hand four-wheeler costs more than Rs 1 lakh.

This clearly doesn’t meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and ‘more with less’ capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility—not to mention the familiar front grille pic.twitter.com/oFkD3SvsDt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 21, 2021

The video was shot while Dattatrya Vilas Lohar and his family were travelling to Pandharpur (a holy temple town in Maharashtra). According to them, the vehicle has had no issues so far. Dattatrya and his family are from Devrashtre village in Maharashtra’s Satara district.

The video has shed light on the ability of people to forge workable things out of frugal innovation techniques that are colloquially known as jugaad. The netizens are widely amused and impressed by Lohar’s resourcefulness and creativity. However some people have raised concern that the authorities might not allow this vehicle on the road as it flouts manufacturing, safety, and pollution regulations.

Human spirit is amazing and is not necessarily bound by artificial constraints of university degrees or ability to speak English etc!!! https://t.co/mtaXnsKJYt — Dr Keyur Buch- JointReplacement Arthroscopy Trauma (@BestOrthoDr) December 22, 2021

Like Sir @RNTata2000 or like Sir @anandmahindra if every business leaders came forward to motivate inventors like this example then very soon India will have more Entrepreneur than United States https://t.co/ee6g6GCqpb — Biswajit Majumder (@BiswajitINTR) December 22, 2021

Psm_cuts: RT @anandmahindra: Local authorities will sooner or later stop him from plying the vehicle since it flouts regulations. I’ll personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. His creation can be displayed at MahindraResearchValley to inspire us, since… https://t.co/k1NY4AQF62 — CUTS CCIER (@CUTSCCIER) December 22, 2021

Thanks to social media, people have been exposed to several interesting instances where people have used “jugaad” as a means of problem-solving, be it a man using rods to sort fruits by size, a shopkeeper using ropes to exchange goods while maintaining social distancing, or a woman wearing her jewelry over her face mask.