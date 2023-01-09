Anand Mahindra shares a physics-defying football clip to kickstart the week

In the freezing cold of North India, it can be really hard to start a work day on a Monday. In a bid to motivate his 10.2 million Twitter followers, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip from a football match that showcased the physics-defying skills of professional athletes.

The video taken from a match from the Dutch Eredivisie, the Netherlands football league, shows an impossible goal. While sharing the clip, Mahindra wrote, “Don’t ever hesitate in taking a calculated risk… the result may surprise you. #MondayMotivation”.

So far, the video he shared has over one lakh views, over 6,000 likes, and hundreds of retweets.

Don’t ever hesitate in taking a calculated risk… the result may surprise you. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/KPl90xacVt — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 8, 2023

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “What looks so easy.. so natural.. would have taken years to practice! Much more than physical effort.. player would have played in his mind this shot.. a million times! “Anything that strikes you new out in the world.. is old in mind at least a million times.” #OriginalQuote”.

Another person said, “Well Said To become a better you, dare to take calculated risks and overcome your limitations. Your scars can make you a star, but you have to decide…”

In December last year, Mahindra shared a similar message on the importance of taking risks when he shared a quote, that said, “Risk is the downpayment on success”.