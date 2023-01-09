scorecardresearch
Anand Mahindra shares a physics-defying football clip to kickstart the week

The football clip was taken from a match at the Dutch Eredivisie, the Netherlands football league.

In the freezing cold of North India, it can be really hard to start a work day on a Monday. In a bid to motivate his 10.2 million Twitter followers, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip from a football match that showcased the physics-defying skills of professional athletes.

The video taken from a match from the Dutch Eredivisie, the Netherlands football league, shows an impossible goal. While sharing the clip, Mahindra wrote, “Don’t ever hesitate in taking a calculated risk… the result may surprise you. #MondayMotivation”.

ALSO READ |Watch: Anand Mahindra shares cricket video, gets nostalgic about shaky TV visuals

So far, the video he shared has over one lakh views, over 6,000 likes, and hundreds of retweets.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “What looks so easy.. so natural.. would have taken years to practice! Much more than physical effort.. player would have played in his mind this shot.. a million times! “Anything that strikes you new out in the world.. is old in mind at least a million times.” #OriginalQuote”.

Another person said, “Well Said To become a better you, dare to take calculated risks and overcome your limitations. Your scars can make you a star, but you have to decide…”

In December last year, Mahindra shared a similar message on the importance of taking risks when he shared a quote, that said, “Risk is the downpayment on success”.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 11:54 IST
