Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Anand Mahindra shares a house tour in Maharashtra that reminds netizens of Lord of the Rings

The earth shelter house named AsanjA is located in Maharashtra’s Murbad, which is 2.5 hours away from Pune.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra tweets, Underground house Maharashtra, earth shelter house Murbad, India Hobbit house Lord of the rings, LOTR inspired house in India, Interesting homes

Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, Tuesday shared a video of a house tour that reminded netizens of Hobbit homes from the popular fantasy book and movie series The Lord of the Rings.

The video shared by Mahindra detailed a house tour of AsanjA, which is considered India’s First Earth Shelters home. It is located in Maharashtra’s Murbad, that is 2.5 hours away from Pune.

What is interesting about this house, which is available for booking, is that it is constructed underground. The property comes in two parts, one as a three-bedroom house and another unit consisting of two bedrooms. There is also a swimming pool in the underground property.

To make sure that the place has enough sunlight, there are curved windows along the house to ensure that enough natural light streams inside.

While sharing the video of the house tour Mahindra wrote, “Fascinating. A very ‘cool’ design, and I use that word in a literal sense too, given the efficient climate control enabled by the mode of construction! This is the future of hospitality, since people are looking for unique and exotic experiences in our post-pandemic world…”.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Bengaluru too has a similar resort with underground caves, where the pathway is replicated with rocks on both sides that resemble wild animals & eventually leads to an open space with a cascading waterfall. Quite an experience staying alone in the night & writing about it.”.

Another person wrote, “Interesting, but disaster management needs to be checked… like evacuation in case of fire, earthquakes. Oxygen during heavy rainfall?”.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:28:50 am
