Anand Mahindra shares a house tour in Maharashtra that reminds netizens of Lord of the Rings

Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Group, Tuesday shared a video of a house tour that reminded netizens of Hobbit homes from the popular fantasy book and movie series The Lord of the Rings.

The video shared by Mahindra detailed a house tour of AsanjA, which is considered India’s First Earth Shelters home. It is located in Maharashtra’s Murbad, that is 2.5 hours away from Pune.

What is interesting about this house, which is available for booking, is that it is constructed underground. The property comes in two parts, one as a three-bedroom house and another unit consisting of two bedrooms. There is also a swimming pool in the underground property.

To make sure that the place has enough sunlight, there are curved windows along the house to ensure that enough natural light streams inside.

Fascinating. A very ‘cool’ design, and I use that word in a literal sense too, given the efficient climate control enabled by the mode of construction! This is the future of hospitality, since people are looking for unique and exotic experiences in our post-pandemic world… pic.twitter.com/3xnz8hzPGl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 13, 2022

To me, this kinda looks like Bag-End from LOTR — Nayan Kothari (@NayanKo23146280) October 14, 2022

Interesting, disaster management needs to be checked… like evacuation in case of fire, earthquakes. Oxygen during heavy rainfall? — Rajesh Kishanpuriya (@ideazfirst) October 14, 2022

This cave house will instantly remind you of a hobbit house!named, ‘AsanjA’, is an amalgamation of the Sindhi word ‘Asanjo’, which means ‘Ours’ and the Punjabi word ‘Sanjha’, which means ‘For Everyone’… — Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) October 13, 2022

Thank you so much for acknowledging the love and effort behind our home AsanjA, Mr Mahindra. This project is a labour of love by my parents @jeetlalwani and @LalwaniSanjam and we are very humbled by your keen insights and kind words. Thank you! — Sanskaara (@SanskaaraL) October 13, 2022

Looking like in movie lords of the ring very nice experience but it is for common people is a dream — Janamohandas (@janamohandas) October 14, 2022

Bengaluru too has a similar resort with underground caves, where the pathway is replicated with rocks on both sides that resemble wild animals & eventually leads to an open space with a cascading waterfall. Quite an experience staying alone in the night & writing about it. — vibgyorss (@vibgyor_Premila) October 13, 2022

