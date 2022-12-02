scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Anand Mahindra shares a desi jugaad, a 6-seater cycle that runs on electricity: ‘As a tour bus in crowded European tourist centres’

The clip shows a man sitting on top of the vehicle in the background of vast fields. The man says that total six people can travel in the vehicle and the manufacturing cost was between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000.

Anand Mahindra, six seater electric cycle, six seater vehicle, Anand Mahindra shares six seater cycle, indian express Netizens were also intrigued by the innovation and appreciations poured in the comments section.

Innovative solutions never fail to impress netizens and avid social media user Anand Mahindra often shares these quirky videos. This time, an electric multi-rider passenger vehicle made with merely Rs 10,000 has grabbed attention online. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra touted the vehicle as suitable for global application.

Quite impressed by the innovation, Mahindra wrote on Twitter, “With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention.”

ALSO READ |‘The man has a gift’: Anand Mahindra shares video of automotive artist

The clip shows a man sitting on top of the vehicle in the background of vast fields. The man says that total six people can travel in the vehicle and the manufacturing cost was between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. Once charged, one can travel upto 150 kilometres. He also says that charges for commuting in the vehicle will be just Rs 10.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 4,95,600 views on Twitter. Netizens were also intrigued by the innovation and appreciations poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Hopefully this young man would get guidance about getting his design patented so it can be commercially exploited.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...

Another user wrote, “I’m amazed at the price of less than $150. Guess he’s only talking of material cost. If a corporation makes this the price will be $1500 at min ( 10x of COGS ). So, best to put the design in open source and let the community innovate!” A third user commented, “Hats off to such young talents of India..”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 09:35:16 am
Next Story

Himachal wait: Fearing dead heat, BJP, Congress try to break ice with rebels

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close