Anand Mahindra shares a desi jugaad, a 6-seater cycle that runs on electricity: ‘As a tour bus in crowded European tourist centres’

Innovative solutions never fail to impress netizens and avid social media user Anand Mahindra often shares these quirky videos. This time, an electric multi-rider passenger vehicle made with merely Rs 10,000 has grabbed attention online. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra touted the vehicle as suitable for global application.

Quite impressed by the innovation, Mahindra wrote on Twitter, “With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention.”

The clip shows a man sitting on top of the vehicle in the background of vast fields. The man says that total six people can travel in the vehicle and the manufacturing cost was between Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. Once charged, one can travel upto 150 kilometres. He also says that charges for commuting in the vehicle will be just Rs 10.

Since being shared on Thursday, the clip has amassed more than 4,95,600 views on Twitter. Netizens were also intrigued by the innovation and appreciations poured in the comments section. A user commented, “Hopefully this young man would get guidance about getting his design patented so it can be commercially exploited.”

Another user wrote, “I’m amazed at the price of less than $150. Guess he’s only talking of material cost. If a corporation makes this the price will be $1500 at min ( 10x of COGS ). So, best to put the design in open source and let the community innovate!” A third user commented, “Hats off to such young talents of India..”