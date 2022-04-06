‘Big Picture’: Anand Mahindra shares 360-degree view of Mount Everest

Experiencing the vastness of nature can be one of the most humbling experiences of one’s life. In a recent video, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video of Mount Everest that embodies this sentiment.

In the video, one can see the boundless view of the snowy peaks of the Himalayan range. In the 41 second clip, it appears that the mountains are almost touching the clouds.

While sharing the now-viral video, the billionaire wrote, “360-degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture’.”

360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture.’

pic.twitter.com/qciTw4L7j4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2022

A Twitter user echoed the same sentiment and wrote, “And such views also make you realize how tiny and temporary you are in this world. There were no Himalayas before millions of years and there would be none after millions of years. Nothing is permanent. So what are we holding on to?”

Superb view. Thank you for sharing. My imagined view of mount everest was full on snow. Seeing very thin depleted layers give signs of ever increasing global warming problem. — arunlahoti (@arun_lahoti) April 5, 2022

Sir Superb .. A great salute to the person who ever captured it . So lonely and peaceful. Hope it remains same after years to come as I dont trust my (human ) race. — Gautham (@Gautham74901572) April 5, 2022

And such views also makes you realize how tiny and temporary you are in this world. There were no Himalayas before millions of years and there would be none after millions of years. Nothing is permanent. So what are we holding on to? https://t.co/koyRHom7Hy — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) April 5, 2022

I wish someday you visit Nepal 🇳🇵 and take mountain flight which can take you for Everest and other mountain experience from Kathmandu. The view is eye soothing and pleasing — Agrawal Rishi (@AgrawalRishi1) April 5, 2022

5 am morning mount nun kun pic.twitter.com/Ky68AVYZZ4 — deathwarrior (@thirstyblood7) April 5, 2022

That’s Mt.Everest from 40000 ft pic.twitter.com/AhAHmxLbYr — D Vikram Garg (@dgviky) April 5, 2022

Sir whenever we talk about Mt Everest snow clad peaks strikes our mind, but here most of the peaks are barren, its very disheartening we not taking effects of global warming seriously, it may not effect us now , but not good for our coming generations — amit datta (@aamitdatta) April 5, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

So far, the tweeted video has gathered over 4.3 lakh views and 27,000 likes. The undated clip was first shared by a Twitter page titled Amazing Nature.

In January, the Mahindra Group CEO had compared a beautiful picture of sunset in Alibaug with a Rothko painting. His tweet had then inspired people to share photos of spectacular sunsets from across the world.