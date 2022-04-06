scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Must Read

‘Big Picture’: Anand Mahindra shares 360-degree view of Mount Everest

The undated video was originally shared by a Twitter page titled Amazing Nature.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 6, 2022 2:19:33 pm
Anand Mahindra shares a video of mount Everest, Mount Everest 360 degree view, Nature video Mount Everest, Indian ExpressSo far the tweeted video has gathered over 4.3 lakh views and 27,000 likes.

Experiencing the vastness of nature can be one of the most humbling experiences of one’s life. In a recent video, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a video of Mount Everest that embodies this sentiment.

In the video, one can see the boundless view of the snowy peaks of the Himalayan range. In the 41 second clip, it appears that the mountains are almost touching the clouds.

ALSO READ |Anand Mahindra shares photo of stunning Tamil Nadu road with 70 hairpin bends: ‘Phenomenal’

While sharing the now-viral video, the billionaire wrote, “360-degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture’.”

A Twitter user echoed the same sentiment and wrote, “And such views also make you realize how tiny and temporary you are in this world. There were no Himalayas before millions of years and there would be none after millions of years. Nothing is permanent. So what are we holding on to?”

So far, the tweeted video has gathered over 4.3 lakh views and 27,000 likes. The undated clip was first shared by a Twitter page titled Amazing Nature.

In January, the Mahindra Group CEO had compared a beautiful picture of sunset in Alibaug with a Rothko painting. His tweet had then inspired people to share photos of spectacular sunsets from across the world.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement