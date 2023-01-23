scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
‘Pure Magic’: Anand Mahindra shares video of six music legends playing on the same stage

The video tweeted by Mahindra was from the 50th-anniversary concert of the fusion band Shakti.

After a gap of several decades, six music maestros will unite on one stage to take part in the fusion band Shakti’s 50th-anniversary celebrations.

Shakti, a band formed in 1974, originally had guitarist John McLaughlin, Indian violin player L Shankar, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, and ghatam master T H Vinayakram (popularly known as Vikku Vinayakram). In later years percussionist V Selvaganesh, mandolin player U Shrinivas, singer Shankar Mahadevan, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan joined the band.

Now the members of the band have regrouped for four concerts scheduled for January 20, January 22, January 24, and January 28 in Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi respectively. Interestingly, 80-year-old Vikku Vinayakram performed only on January 22, in Mumbai.

On Sunday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip from Shakti’s Mumbai concert and wrote, “Rarely do you get to attend a concert where you know it’s a historic occasion & an experience you want to preserve & protect like a fragile drop of water in your hand. Six maestros, at the top of their art made music last night that was—without exaggeration—pure magic…#Shakti”.

Mahindra’s tweet has gathered over 30,000 views and hundreds of likes. Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Music is the only thing that gives you relief to your mind and body”.

A Twitter user remembered legendary mandolin player Mandolin Srinivas, who was also part of Shakti and passed away in 2014 because of complications following a liver transplant, and wrote, “Missing the legendary mandolin srinivas ji on this glorious occasion!”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 16:09 IST
