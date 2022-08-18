scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Anand Mahindra serves up Dahi Handi nostalgia with Janmashtami wish

This year the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated on August 18 and August 19.

Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra Janmashtami tweet, Anand Mahindra tweets, Krishna Janmashtami 2022, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations Dahi Handi, Indian ExpressIn Dahi Handi, people form a human pyramid and aim to break a clay pot filled with dahi (yogurt) and buttermilk, in a nod to the legend of Lord Krishna as a makhan chor (butter thief) who stole butter from his neighbours.

Krishna Janmashtami, which marks Lord Krishna’s birth, is one of the most vibrant festivals in India. It is celebrated with much show and pomp as people hold all-night prayer gatherings and competitive events like Dahi Handi.

Also Read |‘Need not light diyas’: Ahead of Diwali, old video of woman wearing LED lights saree goes viral

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, reminisced about the festival with a nostalgic post on Thursday.

While sharing the picture of a Dahi Handi competition, the billionaire wrote, “‘Sir, our bus couldn’t move. There was too much traffic because of the Dahi Handis.’ Standard mumbai kid’s excuse for skipping school & watching the human pyramids in the crowded gullies. After all, we were celebrating the naughty Lord Krishna…#happyjanmashtami to all…”.

Mahindra’s nostalgic post has gathered over 4,000 likes in just a few hours. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Our hindu festivals are so colourful and joyous ..and these spread love and happiness for all. Let us all enjoy our festivals with open hearts.”

In Dahi Handi, people form a human pyramid and aim to break a clay pot filled with dahi (yogurt) and buttermilk, in a nod to the legend of Lord Krishna as a makhan chor (butter thief) who stole butter from his neighbours. Big and small Dahi Handi events are organised in many parts of India. However, these events are sometimes criticised for causing traffic congestion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

This year Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on August 18 and August 19.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:57:22 pm
Next Story

Hong Kong political activists plead guilty amid crackdown

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

3

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

4

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

5

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Zimbabwe eight down, Chahar picks three, two wickets for Axar & Prasidh

Featured Stories

The good umpire
The good umpire
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartit...
Zimbabwe series: Dhawan hits 50 as India march ahead
1st ODI LIVE

Zimbabwe series: Dhawan hits 50 as India march ahead

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead
Explained

India as a 'developed' country: where we are, challenges ahead

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
Thiruchitrambalam review

This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement