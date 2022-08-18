Anand Mahindra serves up Dahi Handi nostalgia with Janmashtami wish

Krishna Janmashtami, which marks Lord Krishna’s birth, is one of the most vibrant festivals in India. It is celebrated with much show and pomp as people hold all-night prayer gatherings and competitive events like Dahi Handi.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, reminisced about the festival with a nostalgic post on Thursday.

“Sir, our bus couldn’t move. There was too much traffic because of the Dahi Handis.” Standard mumbai kid’s excuse for skipping school & watching the human pyramids in the crowded gullies. After all, we were celebrating the naughty Lord Krishna…#happyjanmashtami to all… pic.twitter.com/OOEHSX38ui — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2022

Mahindra’s nostalgic post has gathered over 4,000 likes in just a few hours. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “Our hindu festivals are so colourful and joyous ..and these spread love and happiness for all. Let us all enjoy our festivals with open hearts.”

In Dahi Handi, people form a human pyramid and aim to break a clay pot filled with dahi (yogurt) and buttermilk, in a nod to the legend of Lord Krishna as a makhan chor (butter thief) who stole butter from his neighbours. Big and small Dahi Handi events are organised in many parts of India. However, these events are sometimes criticised for causing traffic congestion.

This year Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on August 18 and August 19.