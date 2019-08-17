Man asks Anand Mahindra for SUV as birthday gift, gets word lesson on ‘chutzpah’ instead

Anand Mahindra, who is known for witty replies on Twitter, delivered a sharp comeback when a social media user asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift.

A twitter user named Vipul, who called himself a “big fan” of Mahindra request an SUV for his birthday. To this, Mahindra gave him a word lesson on “Chutzpah”. “Word lesson of the day: ‘CHUTZPAH’,” he tweeted out. He went on to explain the word as “extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly).”

The Mahindra Group chairman even used the word in a sentence in an attempt to explain further. “Love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah. Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes,” he tweeted, adding that “Mera dhanda band ho jaega” (My business will shut down).

The hilarious comeback did not take much time to go viral and many took to Twitter to praise Mahindra’s comeback. Here are some reactions:

This is called “Online Bheek Mangna” 🤮🤮🤮 — Dev 🇮🇳 (@eka_indian) August 16, 2019

Acche bacche mehnat karke car kharidte hai. Ask for a wall poster

He might oblige you…😁😁 — Mamta shah 🇮🇳 (@mamtaforIndia) August 17, 2019

Bhai agar tujhe Car mil jae you Bata Dena

Mai bhi apne birthday me @anandmahindra se ek plane maang loonga

😂 — DeshBhakt (@Gabri73340436) August 17, 2019

Sir..u r the person,,who manage time for small topic even in busy schedule…

U describe everything thing heart touching — we people (@alokr033) August 16, 2019

Are you really handling your Twitter or is it a team working on it on your behalf? Either ways Sir you have nailed it. Everyday a new thought or inspiration or a great example of engaging with followers. I’m very impressed. You must do masterclasses for other CEO’S 🙏🌹 — AnuMeera (@AnuMeera2024) August 17, 2019