Man asks Anand Mahindra for SUV as birthday gift, gets word lesson on ‘chutzpah’ instead

Mahindra, known for his witty replies, made a sharp comeback with a word lesson.

Anand Mahindra gave the twitter user a word lesson on “Chutzpah”.

Anand Mahindra, who is known for witty replies on Twitter, delivered a sharp comeback when a social media user asked him for an SUV as a birthday gift.

A twitter user named Vipul, who called himself a “big fan” of Mahindra request an SUV for his birthday. To this, Mahindra gave him a word lesson on “Chutzpah”. “Word lesson of the day: ‘CHUTZPAH’,” he tweeted out. He went on to explain the word as “extreme self-confidence or audacity (usually used approvingly).”

The Mahindra Group chairman even used the word in a sentence in an attempt to explain further. “Love him or hate him, you have to admire Vipul’s chutzpah. Full marks for chutzpah, Vipul, but unfortunately I can’t say yes,” he tweeted, adding that “Mera dhanda band ho jaega” (My business will shut down).

The hilarious comeback did not take much time to go viral and many took to Twitter to praise Mahindra’s comeback. Here are some reactions:

