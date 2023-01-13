‘No one is immune’: Anand Mahindra says even Laurel & Hardy can’t resist grooving to Naatu Naatu

As the Telugu film industry basks in international glory after RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a clip celebrating the win.

Triggering laughter online, Mahindra posted a clip of Laurel and Hardy, the British-American comedy duo, dancing as composer M M Keeravani’s mega hit plays in the background.

No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past..😄 L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/9tMSfAKux5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2023

As slapstick comedy stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are seen grooving together in front of a bustling street, Mahindra agreed that they could not match NTR Junior and Ram Charan’s energy. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra tweeted, “No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past.. L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling.”

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed over 41,000 views on Twitter. The clip tickled the funny bones of netizens and a few also agreed that they could not match the RRR duo’s energy. A user commented, “Even Laurel and Hardy can’t resist naatu naatu!!” Another wrote, “That’s fantastic funny.” A third netizen quipped, “It’s like these two are dancing in slow motion to the dance by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.”

The dance number from S S Rajamouli’s action drama RRR, starring NTR Junior and Ram Charan, created history at the 80th Golden Globes as it became the first Indian song to win the award for Best Original Song. Its lines were crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.