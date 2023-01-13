scorecardresearch
‘No one is immune’: Anand Mahindra says even Laurel & Hardy can’t resist grooving to Naatu Naatu

Triggering laughter online, Mahindra posted a clip of the British-American comedy duo Laurel and Hardy dancing as composer M M Keeravani’s mega-hit song from RRR plays in the background.

naatu naatu song, laurel and hardey, anand mahindra, rrr, golden globes, laurel and hardey grooving to naatu naatu, indian expressAs slapstick comedy stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are seen grooving together in front of a bustling street, Mahindra agreed that they could not match NTR Junior and Ram Charan's energy.

As the Telugu film industry basks in international glory after RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ song won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a clip celebrating the win.

As slapstick comedy stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are seen grooving together in front of a bustling street

As slapstick comedy stars Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy are seen grooving together in front of a bustling street, Mahindra agreed that they could not match NTR Junior and Ram Charan’s energy. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra tweeted, “No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past.. L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling.”

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed over 41,000 views on Twitter. The clip tickled the funny bones of netizens and a few also agreed that they could not match the RRR duo’s energy. A user commented, “Even Laurel and Hardy can’t resist naatu naatu!!” Another wrote, “That’s fantastic funny.” A third netizen quipped, “It’s like these two are dancing in slow motion to the dance by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.”

The dance number from S S Rajamouli’s action drama RRR, starring NTR Junior and Ram Charan, created history at the 80th Golden Globes as it became the first Indian song to win the award for Best Original Song. Its lines were crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

