‘Just another day in the markets…’: Anand Mahindra shares clip of roller coaster

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a clip of a roller coaster on a day domestic markets recovered from losses from the previous two sessions. “Just another day in the markets. Not for the faint-hearted…,” Mahindra said in his post Tuesday, when Mahindra and Mahindra was among the top gainers.

In the video, an open car is seen slowly climbing up, only to go take steep slopes, tight turns and vice versa. People are heard screaming during the roller coaster ride in the 30-second clip.

Just another day in the markets. Not for the faint-hearted… pic.twitter.com/TMTtD5cNJF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 15, 2022

The clip has been viewed more than 3,02,000 times so far. Mahindra‘s tweet on Tuesday triggered talks on investment and market trends online. “I’ll always love the ride. It’s the kick of knowing that you will have peaks and trough yet uncertain on time scale, how deep or shallow it may be, is what keeps those interested in numbers…interested. After all, wealth is just the accumulation of numbers in a place called account,” commented a user.

Seeing this…Read somewhere… Investing should be more like watching paint dry or watching grass grow…if someone needs excitement should take a trip to Las Vegas :)

..Every once in a while…the market does something so stupid..it takes breath away… :) — TheStoryTeller (@GreenMirchiii) February 15, 2022

Seriously a rollercoaster ride😆 Never seen such a terrific volatility before. What a crazy drive🙃. What's ur view on the reason behind this volatility? — Nidhi☺️ (@purpllily) February 15, 2022

Best strategy is to close the eyes 😂 — #MaskOnSafetyOn 😷🙏 (@RakenduSharma) February 15, 2022

I'll always love the ride. It's the kick of knowing that you will have peaks and trough yet uncertain on time scale, how deep or shallow it maybe, is what keeps those interested in numbers…interested. After all, wealth is just accumulation of numbers in a place called account — K P Ganesh (@K_P_Ganesh) February 15, 2022

After reports on Russian troops returning to their bases in areas near Ukraine surfaced, the market showed signs of revival. The frontline equity indices on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) climbed over 3 per cent, snapping from their two-session losing streak and almost recouping from their Monday’s steep losses.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 1,736.21 points (3.08 per cent) to settle at 58,142.05 and the Nifty 50 climbed 509.65 points (3.03 per cent) to end at 17,352.45. All stocks in the BSE benchmark ended in the green. The top gainer, Bajaj Finance rallied over 5 per cent. State Bank of India (SBI), Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Titan Company, Wipro, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) followed suit.

According to news agency Associated Press, Russia said on Tuesday some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently, though it gave no details on the pullback. A day later, Russia said it was returning more troops and weapons to bases.