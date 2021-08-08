scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 08, 2021
Anand Mahindra’s response to Twitter user requesting XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra wins hearts online

Having over 8 million followers on the microblogging website, it did not take long for Mahindra's tweet to go viral and be flooded with netizens comments.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 8, 2021 12:19:10 pm
neeraj chopra, neeraj chopra gold, anand mahindra neeraj chopra gold viral tweet, XUV700 Neeraj chopra tokyo Olympics, trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile many were pleased with Mahindra's offer, others suggested that the industrialist and his team could select and sponsor athletes.

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw gave India its first-ever athletics medal — a gold. As people flooded social media with celebratory tweets and messages for the 23-year-old, a user requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra to gift the gold medalist a Mahindra XUV700 — the company’s upcoming SUV.

Mahindra, who has been tweeting and congratulating the winners and participants of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, tweeted a picture of Chopra alongside that of actor Prabhas who plays the role of Baahubali along with a caption that read, “We’re all in your army, Baahubali.”

ALSO READ |Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra soars to end generations of heartache

In response to Mahindra’s tweet, a user asked the industrialist to gift the XUV700 to the Olympic champion, to which Mahindra replied, “Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him, please.”

Read the full post here:

Having over 8 million followers on the microblogging website, it did not take long for Mahindra’s tweet to go viral and be flooded with netizens comments. While many were pleased with Mahindra’s offer, others suggested that the industrialist and his team could select and sponsor athletes.

