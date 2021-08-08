Anand Mahindra’s response to Twitter user requesting XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra wins hearts online

While many were pleased with Mahindra's offer, others suggested that the industrialist and his team could select and sponsor athletes.

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw gave India its first-ever athletics medal — a gold. As people flooded social media with celebratory tweets and messages for the 23-year-old, a user requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra to gift the gold medalist a Mahindra XUV700 — the company’s upcoming SUV.

Mahindra, who has been tweeting and congratulating the winners and participants of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, tweeted a picture of Chopra alongside that of actor Prabhas who plays the role of Baahubali along with a caption that read, “We’re all in your army, Baahubali.”

ALSO READ | Tokyo 2020: Neeraj Chopra soars to end generations of heartache

In response to Mahindra’s tweet, a user asked the industrialist to gift the XUV700 to the Olympic champion, to which Mahindra replied, “Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him, please.”

Read the full post here:

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 7, 2021

Having over 8 million followers on the microblogging website, it did not take long for Mahindra’s tweet to go viral and be flooded with netizens comments. While many were pleased with Mahindra’s offer, others suggested that the industrialist and his team could select and sponsor athletes.

Excellent suggestion!! — hemal desai (@hemal85) August 7, 2021

A perfect and cool gentle indian with excellent gesture to pay respect to true indians.. 😶👍❤️ — Keshav dutT (@KESHAVDUTTTT) August 7, 2021

Great Sir….👏👏👏👏👏 Expecting same for Hockey Team — Anshul Kamboj (@itsanshulkamboj) August 7, 2021

Great gesture sir🙏🏻.. please reserve registration number 8758 for him as well.. Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Niraj Singh (@nirajksingh) August 7, 2021

Thar is perfect for his personality.💪 — Shubham Khandelwal (@shubhamspdf) August 7, 2021

Ek hi dil kitni baar jitoge sir !! Wah — Amit Suthar 🇮🇳 (@amitsuthar189) August 7, 2021