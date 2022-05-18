Man asks Anand Mahindra if his company can make cars for Rs 10k, his sassy reply wins hearts

Anand Mahindra is not just a prolific businessman but also has a great sense of humour. The social media star, who keeps sharing innovative, empowering and entertaining thoughts on his handles, is winning the internet with his sassy reply to a man asking for cars at a very low price.

Mahindra Group’s chairman responded to a man who asked him about making cars at throwaway prices. The man commented on Mahindra’s post congratulating the Indian team for winning the Thomas Cup.

As the business tycoon shared a valuable lesson learnt from Kidambi Srikanth about the team experience, a Twitter user identified as Raj Srivastava replied: “Hey, can you make Mahindra cars for 10k? [sic]”

While most would have let go of such a casual remark, the 67-year-old chairman of Mahindra Group came up with a witty response. Sharing a photo of a miniature red car, modelled after Thar, the businessman wrote: “We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K.”

We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K 😊 https://t.co/6ccHGYxTYB pic.twitter.com/wmf9sNpWqR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

Netizens were left in splits, dubbing his reply as “savage”, while others thought it was a brilliant marketing strategy and commented about how the miniature model resembles the actual cars to the T. While some wanted to order the miniature cars for themselves, others highlighted how their children would love them.

Time and again the businessman has won the internet with his candid and funny replies. Be it the time when he admitted being a backbencher or had a witty take when someone inquired about the mileage of a battery-electric (BEV) hypercar.