‘Good old days’: Anand Mahindra reminisces when one could get a jeep for Rs 12,000

In 2022, getting a sturdy jeep means splurging lakhs of rupees, but in 1960 one could get their hands on a premium Mahindra jeep in just a few thousand rupees.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Motors, shared an old print advertisement showing the price of a Willys CJ 3B Jeep at Rs 12,421. The newspaper ad was published to announce the discount of Rs 200 on the jeep.

Today, the same jeep is priced at more than Rs 4.5 lakh. Mahindra’s much-admired Thar jeeps are expensively priced between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Considering these high rates, the prices in 1960 look like a bargain.

While sharing the photo of the advertisement, Anand Mahindra wrote, “A good friend, whose family has been distributing our vehicles for decades fished this out from their archives. Aaah the good old days…when prices headed in the right direction!”

Many netizens jokingly asked the CEO to place their orders at the old rate. “Very good price. Can we still avail?” a user asked while replying to the tweet. To this Anand Mahindra wittily responded, “I’m trying to figure out which of our accessories you can buy with this amount today!”

Go back in time machine and buy for same price 😁 — Shekhar Bandaru (@BandaruShekhar) March 6, 2022

Well you could buy 10 cars for that much; except they’re Thar die-cast toy collectibles…! https://t.co/HtvBzMpI6U pic.twitter.com/JsZEyvt6sb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 6, 2022

We used to take this beauty to college till 90. My friend had one. Once on Kemps Corner bridge a car banged from behind. Nothing happened to our Willys but the poor guy must have spent a good amount to get his bonnet in place.😊 — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) March 6, 2022

Rs 12421 in 1960 equel to around Rs 10.5 L today.. Getting a #mahindrathar around Rs 13L today with all best in class features and security is fair deal and good bargain pic.twitter.com/yjl0zcI8cI — MadhuSudan (@m_sudan) March 6, 2022

And what a coincidence…My 1965 tourer CJ 3B getting ready for yet another stint !! These machines were built to last forever pic.twitter.com/auomdBEpGt — Sudip Sengupta (@sudipsn) March 6, 2022

