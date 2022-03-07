scorecardresearch
Monday, March 07, 2022
‘Good old days’: Anand Mahindra reminisces when one could get a jeep for Rs 12,000

According to a 1960 print advertisement, one could get a Mahindra jeep for Rs 12,421 after availing of the discount of Rs 200.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 7, 2022 5:56:34 pm
Anand Mahindra shares old Mahindra ad, Mahindra jeep for rs 12,000, old print advertisement Mahindra motors, Anand Mahindra tweet, Indian ExpressMahindra’s much-admired Thar jeeps are expensively priced between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

In 2022, getting a sturdy jeep means splurging lakhs of rupees, but in 1960 one could get their hands on a premium Mahindra jeep in just a few thousand rupees.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra, the CEO of Mahindra Motors, shared an old print advertisement showing the price of a Willys CJ 3B Jeep at Rs 12,421. The newspaper ad was published to announce the discount of Rs 200 on the jeep.

ALSO READ |Ladakh institute recycles old car into ‘home roof’, leaves Anand Mahindra impressed

Today, the same jeep is priced at more than Rs 4.5 lakh. Mahindra’s much-admired Thar jeeps are expensively priced between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Considering these high rates, the prices in 1960 look like a bargain.

While sharing the photo of the advertisement, Anand Mahindra wrote, “A good friend, whose family has been distributing our vehicles for decades fished this out from their archives. Aaah the good old days…when prices headed in the right direction!”

Many netizens jokingly asked the CEO to place their orders at the old rate. “Very good price. Can we still avail?” a user asked while replying to the tweet. To this Anand Mahindra wittily responded, “I’m trying to figure out which of our accessories you can buy with this amount today!”

Remembering old memories associated with the Willys jeep, a Twitter user commented, “We used to take this beauty to college till 90. My friend had one. Once on Kemps Corner bridge a car banged from behind. Nothing happened to our Willys but the poor guy must have spent a good amount to get his bonnet in place”.

