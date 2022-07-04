scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

‘Where ‘e’ stands for eat’: Anand Mahindra promotes e-mobility with a funny twist

Many users were of the view that the concept is not applicable on pothole-riddled roads in India.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 4, 2022 11:24:46 am
Anand Mahindra, Anand Mahindra funny tweet, e vehicle, moving dining table, ev, funny video, indian expressAs the gas station employee fills the vehicle with fuel, the man on the wheel starts munching his snack and his fellow passengers are also seen enjoying their food.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has also joined the bandwagon of promoting e-mobility but with a quirky twist.

Mahindra shared a funny clip showing four men seated on a dining table fitted with four wheels and approaching a fuel station. One of the men is seen riding the wheel-fitted table and stopping it near the filling spot. As the gas station employee fills the vehicle with fuel, the man on the wheel starts munching his snack and his fellow passengers are also seen enjoying their food. After refuelling, they ride forward in speed.

Poking fun at the ride, the Mahindra chairman tweeted, “I guess this is e-mobility. Where ‘e’ stands for eat…”

Watch the video here:

The clip has garnered more than 8,55,200 views on Twitter. Users shared videos of similar vehicles in foreign countries in the comments section. Many users were of the view that the concept is not applicable on pothole-riddled roads in India.

“Not possible here in India. We have more potholes than pavements,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “Can use this concept to build e-cart. Will be a great deal of help for sellers who need to push the carts all along to sell their commodities.”

Mahindra is known for his cheeky posts and sarcastic tweets. In April this year, Mahindra tagged Tesla CEO Elon Musk and posted a picture of a bullock cart. Terming it as the original Tesla vehicle, he went on to promote the bullock cart by listing its features—no pollution, fully self-driven, and no requirements of fuel and a Google map.

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

In April 2020, Mahindra shared a video of an e-rickshaw modified to isolate passengers during the coronavirus pandemic. Impressed by the usage of plastic and metal sheets for separate seating of all four passengers, he appreciated the auto-rickshaw driver for his “corona innovation”.

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement