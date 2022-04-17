Anand Mahindra praises new Mumbai bus stops, netizens have other ideas

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video that shows how 105 bus stops in Mumbai will be renovated in the coming months.

The renovated bus stops will not only have a sleeker design but they will also have features like an exercise bar and their rooftop will be utilised to increase the city’s green cover.

While sharing the video Saturday, the billionaire, who often shares innovative ideas about urban planning, wrote, “Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo @AUThackeray @IqbalSinghChah2”.

Aaditya Thackeray, the Minister of Tourism in Maharashtra, replied to the tweet and said, “Thank you @anandmahindra ji. The idea is to ensure comfortable public transport and a better sense of design aesthetic for our cities. So while we increase our AC electric bus fleet, we are also ensuring our bus stops get better, for all citizens”

However, not all netizens were impressed with the prospect of new bus stops, with their main concern being the maintenance of such public infrastructure projects. People pointed out how such high tech bus stops will be rendered useless or damaged after some months because they will not be maintained by the authorities.

Good query which I asked too. Apparently, for this one & a few around parks, they’ll have the green rooftops and side bars since it’s open space but will install solar panels on other rooftops where feasible.

Some people also suggested a few design changes to the bus stops, such as replacing the green rooftop with solar panels, which can make them more practical for use.