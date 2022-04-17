scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Must Read

Anand Mahindra praises new Mumbai bus stops, netizens have other ideas

The planned bus stops are much sleeker in design and their roofs will be used to increase the city’s green cover.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2022 2:54:45 pm
Mumbai renovated bus stops, Anand Mahindra bus stops new, Anand Mahindra tweets, Indian ExpressIn the coming months, 105 bus stops in Mumbai will be renovated.

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video that shows how 105 bus stops in Mumbai will be renovated in the coming months.

The renovated bus stops will not only have a sleeker design but they will also have features like an exercise bar and their rooftop will be utilised to increase the city’s green cover.

ALSO READ |‘What an idea’: Anand Mahindra endorses putting solar panels on highways for clean energy

While sharing the video Saturday, the billionaire, who often shares innovative ideas about urban planning, wrote, “Finally, Mumbai will get world-class Bus stops to replace the eyesores that have been blots on the landscape. Terrific to also see innovative features like the exercise bar & the ‘cool’ green tops. Bravo  @AUThackeray @IqbalSinghChah2”.

Aaditya Thackeray, the Minister of Tourism in Maharashtra, replied to the tweet and said, “Thank you  @anandmahindra ji. The idea is to ensure comfortable public transport and a better sense of design aesthetic for our cities. So while we increase our AC electric bus fleet, we are also ensuring our bus stops get better, for all citizens”

However, not all netizens were impressed with the prospect of new bus stops, with their main concern being the maintenance of such public infrastructure projects. People pointed out how such high tech bus stops will be rendered useless or damaged after some months because they will not be maintained by the authorities.

Echoing this sentiment, a person wrote, “Innovative ways to waste taxpayer money, having failed to upkeep these at Shivaji Park”.

Some people also suggested a few design changes to the bus stops, such as replacing the green rooftop with solar panels, which can make them more practical for use.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 17: Latest News

Advertisement