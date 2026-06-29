‘Starting to pay off’: Anand Mahindra praises India’s non-cricketing sporting success

Anand Mahindra highlighted a range of sports in which Indian athletes have made significant achievements

Industrialist Anand Mahindra highlighted that India’s growing competitiveness across disciplines beyond cricket is a sign that years of sustained investment in sports are beginning to bear fruit.

In a post shared on X on Monday, Mahindra acknowledged India’s recent cricketing setback but urged people to look at the bigger picture.

“Yes, we had a disappointing weekend in cricket. But at the same time, I often find myself rubbing my eyes in disbelief at India’s growing competitiveness in sports where I never imagined we’d even be globally competitive,” he wrote.

Mahindra highlighted a range of sports in which Indian athletes have made significant achievements in recent years, including volleyball, fencing, gymnastics, rowing, and athletics.