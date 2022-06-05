Anand Mahindra praises his late father for his ‘audacious aspiration & bold’ statement

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a memory of his father, Harish Mahindra. and netizens have drawn inspiration from it.

The statement of Mahindra‘s late father, the first Indian to attend The Fletcher School at Tufts University in Boston, talking about professional aims was written with the spirit of nationalism amid the British rule in India. It was declassified last year.

The Mahindra Group chairman has said his father’s statement is “audacious aspiration & bold”. While sharing a photograph of the handwritten statement written in 1945, Mahindra has also advised netizens to “talk more to & learn more about your parents while they’re around.” He also tagged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Harish Mahindra had said in his statement that his ambition was to travel around the world. He was inquisitive about modes of living and types of government in various countries.

“As far back as I can remember my ambition has been to travel around the world and learn about various countries their modes of living and the types of government they enjoy. The reason why I have always wanted to go into the service is because this would in a way help me to see the world,” the statement read.

He had said that India would need those trained in foreign affairs if the country gained complete independence. “As for my professional aims, I’ve chosen Foreign Service because my country desperately needs men trained in International Affairs. India still has no foreign policy of her own. After this war, if India achieves dominion status or a state of complete independence, she will need the help of men trained in foreign affairs to see that she establishes friendly and economic relations with other nations of the world,” said Harish Mahindra in the statement.

“Instead of the British running her foreign policy and spreading false and the type of propaganda that would enable them to gain their own ends in India, I would like to see an Indian Foreign Service established in India and Indian Consulates all over the world to help place true India before other nations and show the benefits that could be derived by having India as a free and equal partner in the League of Nations,” he added.

Harish Mahindra’s words inspired many users and evoked the spirit of nationalism. “Really its beyond imagination, bcz @ tht period and scenario, thinking in such a high level, is really great!!!”commented a user. Another user wrote, “Reading this gave me goose bumps. Thank you for sharing it.”

On May 24, this year, Anand Mahindra had written on Twitter that his father was the first Indian graduate of the Fletcher School. “My father Harish was the 1st Indian Graduate of the @FletcherSchool in Boston 75 years ago. In the 75th year of Indian Independence, I was honoured to be the 1st Indian to address the School’s Class Day & receive the Dean’s Medal. I felt I received it as a proxy for my father,” Anand Mahindra had tweeted.