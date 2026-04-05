Industrialist Anand Mahindra hails first woman BMC chief Ashwini Bhide: ‘What she builds next will define her’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently took to social media to congratulate IAS officer Ashwini Bhide on her landmark appointment as the first woman municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its over-100-year history.
Mahindra, who is known for sharing inspiring stories online, praised Bhide’s track record in handling some of Mumbai’s toughest infrastructure challenges. Referring to her role in the city’s metro network development, he highlighted her ability to deliver results under intense pressure and tight timelines.
In his post on X, he wrote, “Whether it is navigating the complexity of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation or delivering against impossible timelines in one of the world’s most demanding urban environments, Ashwini Bhide is accustomed to being a game-changer.”
He also pointed out that while her appointment is historic, her achievements go far beyond just breaking barriers. “Which is why making history as Mumbai’s first woman BMC Commissioner is just another milestone for her,” he added, suggesting that Bhide’s past work already speaks volumes.
Looking ahead, Mahindra expressed confidence in her future contributions, saying, “And if her past is any indication, this milestone won’t define her. What she builds next will.”
Whether it is navigating the complexity of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation or delivering against impossible timelines in one of the world’s most demanding urban environments, Ashwini Bhide is accustomed to being a game-changer.
Which is why making history as Mumbai’s first… pic.twitter.com/p8RabDb75S
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 1, 2026
The announcement was met with widespread appreciation online, with many users praising Bhide’s capability and experience. One social media user wrote, “Glad to see real doers getting recruited to actually get job done.”
Another user commented, “You dont need to doubt her credibility when Sir Anand Mahindra himself tweets about her accomplishments.” A third person added, “Her work on the Mumbai Metro is a masterclass in executing complex infrastructure projects against the odds. It is truly inspiring to see leaders who can navigate such high-pressure, demanding environments and deliver results. Can’t wait to see how she transforms the BMC next!”
A 1995-batch IAS officer, Bhide has now officially taken charge of the BMC, one of India’s most powerful civic bodies. Her appointment marks a significant moment, as she becomes the first woman to lead the institution, succeeding Bhushan Gagrani, who recently completed his tenure.