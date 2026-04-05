Industrialist Anand Mahindra hails first woman BMC chief Ashwini Bhide: ‘What she builds next will define her’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently took to social media to congratulate IAS officer Ashwini Bhide on her landmark appointment as the first woman municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in its over-100-year history.

Mahindra, who is known for sharing inspiring stories online, praised Bhide’s track record in handling some of Mumbai’s toughest infrastructure challenges. Referring to her role in the city’s metro network development, he highlighted her ability to deliver results under intense pressure and tight timelines.

In his post on X, he wrote, “Whether it is navigating the complexity of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation or delivering against impossible timelines in one of the world’s most demanding urban environments, Ashwini Bhide is accustomed to being a game-changer.”