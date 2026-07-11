80-year-old ‘Pagal Saab’ revives Jodhpur stepwells, earns Anand Mahindra’s praise

Keeping public spaces clean is a responsibility shared by everyone, yet it often takes one individual’s actions to inspire others. In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, an 80-year-old Irishman has spent the last several years doing exactly that by cleaning and reviving the city’s centuries-old stepwells, many of which had fallen into neglect.
His quiet dedication recently caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who praised the volunteer’s efforts and urged more people to take an active role in protecting India’s heritage.
According to The Better India, Caron Rawnsley first came to Jodhpur as a visitor. Over time, however, the city became much more than a travel destination. Locals now know him as ‘Pagal Saab’ because of his unwavering commitment to restoring the city’s historic bawris (stepwells) and jhalaras (stepped reservoirs).
While most visitors admired the intricate carvings and architecture of these ancient water structures, Rawnsley saw something else – piles of garbage, neglect, and years of abandonment. Instead of accepting the situation, he decided to do something about it.
Armed with little more than determination, he began cleaning the stepwells himself, hoping to restore both their appearance and their significance.
Mahindra recently shared a video on X featuring Rawnsley’s work, calling attention to his years-long effort to revive Jodhpur’s historic water structures.
“They nicknamed 80 year old Irishman, Caron Rawnsley, ‘Paagal Saab’ for his obsession with cleaning Jodhpur’s Bawris & Jhalaras. Fortunately, today, you don’t need to be either ‘paagal’ or ‘phirang’ to devote yourself to reviving India’s stepwells,” Mahindra wrote.
He added that preserving India’s heritage isn’t limited to historians or conservation experts. According to him, anyone willing to contribute can help protect these architectural treasures.
Mahindra also referred to his earlier posts about Chand Baori, wherein he had appreciated the conservation work taking place there. He noted that across the country, volunteers, conservationists, and local communities are coming together to restore historic stepwells.
They nicknamed 80 year old Irishman, Caron Rawnsley, ‘Paagal Saab’ for his obsession with cleaning Jodhpur’s Bawris & Jhalaras.
Fortunately, today, you don’t need to be either ‘paagal’ or ‘phirang’ to devote yourself to reviving India’s stepwells.
Earlier this year, I had… pic.twitter.com/xKTUzO72Zx
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2026
For generations, stepwells served as much more than water storage systems. In dry regions such as Rajasthan, these structures also functioned as social spaces where people gathered, rested, and interacted. Their remarkable design showcased the engineering knowledge and craftsmanship of earlier centuries.
But with the expansion of modern water supply systems, many stepwells gradually lost their purpose. Over the years, several were abandoned, while others turned into dumping sites.
Rawnsley said witnessing the condition of these historic structures motivated him to act.
Speaking to The Better India, he said, “When I came to Jodhpur sometime in the latter half of 2014, I saw these beautiful stepwells but was shocked to see these ancient and unique water harvesting systems going derelict. So, I decided to devote my time to cleaning these places and trying to bring them back in good shape.”
Since then, he has restored a number of stepwells across the city, including Rambauri and Gulab Sagar. Through his own efforts, he has removed large amounts of waste and helped renew public interest in these forgotten heritage sites.
Mahindra ended his post by expressing admiration for Rawnsley’s selfless service.
“I want to salute Paagal Saab Caron, for his love of Jodhpur and his selflessness and passion for our heritage. May his work never cease…”
The post resonated with many social media users, who praised the Irishman’s commitment to preserving India’s cultural legacy.
One user wrote, “Ironic that he was called ‘pagal’ while doing the most sane work.”
Another commented, “True love for a place is shown through action, not nationality. Respect to Paagal Saab.”
A third added, “Such a beautiful soul and pure hearted person, dedicating his life for humanity. Salute to ‘no pagal saab’ rather wiser saab.”