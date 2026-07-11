80-year-old ‘Pagal Saab’ revives Jodhpur stepwells, earns Anand Mahindra’s praise

Caron Rawnsley first came to Jodhpur as a visitor. Over time, however, the city became much more than a travel destination.

Keeping public spaces clean is a responsibility shared by everyone, yet it often takes one individual’s actions to inspire others. In Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, an 80-year-old Irishman has spent the last several years doing exactly that by cleaning and reviving the city’s centuries-old stepwells, many of which had fallen into neglect.

His quiet dedication recently caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra, who praised the volunteer’s efforts and urged more people to take an active role in protecting India’s heritage.

From tourist to guardian of Jodhpur’s heritage

According to The Better India, Caron Rawnsley first came to Jodhpur as a visitor. Over time, however, the city became much more than a travel destination. Locals now know him as ‘Pagal Saab’ because of his unwavering commitment to restoring the city’s historic bawris (stepwells) and jhalaras (stepped reservoirs).